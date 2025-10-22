Why This Former Super Bowl Headliner Believes It’s the “Perfect Moment” for a Bad Bunny Halftime Show

Shakira is ready to see Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX. Six years after Bad Bunny joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez onstage during their halftime show performance, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer thinks “it’s about time” he got the headlining gig.

“I remember when we did ours that even having part of our set in Spanish was a bold move,” she told Variety. “Acceptance of Spanish-language music as part of the mainstream has come so far from when I started. I hope and like to think that all the times my music was met with resistance or puzzlement from the English-speaking world before it was embraced, helped forge the path to where we are now.”

Shakira continued by noting that she’s “so proud that Bad Bunny, who represents not only Latin culture but also how important Spanish language music has become on a global scale and how universal it has become, is getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world.”

“It’s the perfect moment for a performance like this,” she added. “I can’t wait to watch it.”

Lopez has similarly expressed excitement about Bad Bunny’s forthcoming performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“He’s one of the top artists in the world right now, probably the top,” she said on Today. “It could be a lot of different people. That’s the thing. I’m super excited for people to see him.”

“I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised because his music transcends language,” Lopez continued. “It’s amazing what he’s done. He’s done something that a lot of people have never done in their life… He puts on a great show. He’s an amazing entertainer.”

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Controversy

Not everyone is as hyped about Bad Bunny’s performance as Shakira and Lopez. In fact, a signature calling for George Strait to replace the Latin star has amassed more than 50,000 signatures.

“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt,” Kar Shell wrote alongside the peititon. “Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage.”

So far, the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell, and halftime show producer Roc Nation have yet to address the petition.

