Cardi B Talks Motherhood, New Album and More: “I’ve Been Having a Lot of Anxiety”

In a recent post on social media, Cardi B shared insight into motherhood, her new album, and “anxiety.”

Speaking on December 6 in an Instagram Live, Cardi talked about why she hasn’t released a new record since her debut, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018.

“I feel like I have gotten too comfortable because, you know—I’m just a mom, and I do have anxiety. I’ve been having a lot of anxiety because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour, and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” she said.

In addition, Cardi talked about the problems she’s been having in the studio.

“When it comes to the music, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything,” she said. “I feel like I got so many songs. I just don’t like nothing. Like nothing is good enough. I got so much f**king money saved up, I be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f**k.’”

She continued, “Making music to me has become like a job that gives me anxiety because everybody just critiques everything that I do. It’s just like, sometimes you don’t want to do something that gives you that much anxiety, so I just be freezing myself, but I have to let that go. I have to release more music—I have to go out there.”

Following the social media check-in, Cardi shared “scraps” of songs with fans.

“HERE some scraps since yall STARVING,” Cardi wrote in a tweet with the clip attached. In the clip you can hear the lines, They be watchin’ every time that I post (that I post)/ Posted nothin’, always gotta do the most/ B—-es sound like you broke.

Apparently, the short demo is all we will ever hear of this track as a fan replied to the Tweet by asking, “I just fell to me knees in the kitchen … WHY WAS THIS SCRAPPED,” to which Cardi replied, “I just don’t love it.”

Check out the entire IG Live video below.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage