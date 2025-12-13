Riley Green and Ella Langley Joins the Ranks of a Country Music Power Couple in the Record Books

In June 2024, Riley Green and Ella Langley kicked off a nearly 18-month reign with the release of their sassy collaborative single “You Look Like You Love Me.” Peaking atop the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, the song’s crossover appeal also elevated it to No. 53 on the Hot 100. Just three months later, the dynamic duo struck gold again with “Don’t Mind If I Do,” off Green’s third studio album of the same name. This week, “Don’t Mind If I Do” raced to the top of the Country Airplay chart, putting the Alabama natives in an elite club.

A tear-jerking tale about what happens when drinking to forget a lost love backfires, “Don’t Mind If I Do” marks Riley Green’s fourth Country Airplay chart-topper and Ella Langley’s second. It’s also their second No. 1 duet, making them just the second duo since January 1990 to score multiple collaborative No. 1 hits on the chart. The first is husband-and-wife team Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who accomplished this feat in 2020 with “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

“Don’t Mind If I Do” also makes Riley Green the first artist since Taylor Swift to notch consecutive Country Airplay No. 1 hits with songs written entirely on their own. Green led the chart for two weeks in June with his steamy solo hit “Worst Way,” while Swift landed back-to-back No. 1s with 2011’s “Sparks Fly” in 2011 and “Ours” in 2012.

Riley Green Didn’t Plan To Team up With Ella Langley on This One

Following the stunning success of “You Look Like You Love Me,” it seems reasonable that Riley Green would be itching to pair up with Ella Langley again. However, during an October 2025 interview with U.K. station Absolute Radio Country, Green revealed that the “weren’t for the wind” singer was actually his backup plan.

“I wrote ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’… as a duet, and I was trying to figure out who I was going to get to sing the female part,” said Green, 37. “I called a songwriter friend of mine, Jessi Alexander, to come to the studio so I could get a female vocal on it, just because I needed to hear it.”

When Alexander was unavailable, Green reached out to Langley, 26—who promptly showed up to the studio in her pajamas. And now, it seems the “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” crooner has a recipe for success on his hands.

“It would be really difficult not to try to do another song with Ella because that’s really worked well,” Green admitted backstage at last month’s 59th annual CMA Awards.

Featured image by Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images