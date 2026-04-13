Country Fans Get First Glimpse of Riley Green’s Acting Debut in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

With music under the umbrella of the entertainment industry, numerous singers have dabbled in Hollywood. There was Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born. Cher starred in Moonstruck. And one of the most famous – Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard. While not a new idea, Riley Green recently stepped into the world of Hollywood as he landed a role on the new Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals. Making his debut this Sunday, producers shared a snippet of Green as a Navy SEAL named Garrett.

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The story surrounding the series follows Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton. Due to the death of his character’s wife, Monica, Kayce embraced a new role as a U.S. marshal in Montana. While dealing with his past and the death of his wife, Kayce stumbles upon Garrett. Much like Kayce, Garrett is also somewhat running from his past.

Discussing how the idea of adding Green to the series came about, Grimes admitted it stemmed from a creative session. “Riley and I were doing a write together and he was talking about wanting to act, and this was right when Marshals was sort of coming together. I thought, ‘Man, that’d be kind of cool if he was like in my show.’”

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Knowing the central idea of Marshals, Grimes believed the production had the perfect roles for Green. “I knew what it was going to be and I knew we were getting into that Navy SEAL stuff, and I was like, ‘He could be like an old team buddy or something.’ He’s got that look to him like he could be a team guy.”

While fans shared their excitement over seeing Green on the screen this Sunday, Grimes noted how adding the singer to the cast wasn’t the best idea. “I knew I wasn’t doing myself any favors. Who wants to stand next to him on screen? You know what I mean? He’s 6’4″ and pretty darn handsome.”

Joking about Green’s striking looks, Grimes promised that the country star would bring more than just a strong presence to the screen. “I was like, ‘You know what, man? I think he’d actually be really good at it, and I think this would be a great way in for him.’”

With Grimes opening the door for Green, don’t miss the country singer’s debut on Marshals, this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)