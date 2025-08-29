Carolina Country Music Fest Gets “Rockstar” Energy in 2026 With Special Headliner

With Myrtle Beach already a tourist destination for many, Full House Productions believed the resort city was the perfect location for the Carolina Country Music Fest. Bringing country music to the beach, the first festival kicked off in 2015 with an estimated 20,000 fans attending. Over the following years, the festival grew to over 35,000 fans. And although 2025 hasn’t ended, the CCMF already looked ahead to 2026 by announcing a headliner who just recently transitioned to country music – Post Malone.

Just last year, Malone shared his love for country music when he released F-1 Trillion. Collaborating with stars like Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, and more, the album peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and the US Top Country Albums charts. And besides the charts, Malone seemed to find his new home in Nashville.

Loving the community country brought together, Malone appeared happy with his place in music for the time. As for the CCMF, the co-founder of Southern Entertainment, Bob Durkin, announced the news that Malone would be a headliner. “Post Malone is one of the biggest superstars in the world, and we’re proud to bring him to CCMF for 2026. His new country album has taken the industry by storm, and pairing him with Blake Shelton is just the beginning of an incredible lineup we’re building for next summer.”

Carolina Country Music Fest Welcomes Country Star For The First Time

Scheduled to take over Myrtle Beach in June 2026, the event will run from the 4th to the 7th. And besides Malone, Durkin also revealed another headliner who happened to collaborate with the star on F-1 Trillion – Blake Shelton. “Blake Shelton is one of the most iconic artists in country music, and we’re proud to welcome him to the CCMF stage for the very first time.”

Making his debut at the CCMF, Durkin admitted that fans urged the festival to bring Shelton to the stage over the years. “Our fans have been asking for him for years, and his addition sets the tone for what promises to be another unforgettable year on the beach.”

With Malone making waves in country and Shelton finally stepping onto the CCMF stage, the 2026 festival is already shaping up to be one for the history books.

(Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)