Lil Uzi Vert Expands Pink Tape Tour

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour has been extended. The new dates consist of shows in Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Detroit. The trek is in support of the rapper’s third studio album Pink Tape, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in the week of July 10.
Videos by American Songwriter
[RELATED: DJ Khaled Announces New Album, Drops Lead Single with Future, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert]
Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour will begin with a show at The Armory in Minneapolis on October 21 and conclude with a newly-added show at Radius Chicago on December 4. The tour is produced by Live Nation and is the rapper’s first since their 2018 Endless Summer Tour.
Lil Uzi Vert recently revealed that they will be releasing a mixtape with Young Thug. “Sitting here thinking (about) how I went #1 on (an) experimental tape,” Uzi stated on Instagram last month. “My apologies, Barter 16 mixtape on the way. Free slime.”
Check out all of Lil Uzi Vert’s scheduled tour dates below.
LIL UZI VERT ‘PINK TAPE TOUR’ 2023 DATES
Sat Oct 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Mon Oct 23 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Tue Oct 24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – SOLD OUT
Wed Oct 25 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – NEW SHOW
Tue Oct 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – SOLD OUT
Thu Nov 02 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Fri Nov 03 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company – SOLD OUT
Mon Nov 06 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy – SOLD OUT
Wed Nov 08 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Thu Nov 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Nov 10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall – SOLD OUT
Mon Nov 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium – SOLD OUT
Thu Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Nov 18 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – SOLD OUT
Mon Nov 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Nov 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Wed Nov 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Nov 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – NEW SHOW
Mon Nov 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy – NEW SHOW
Wed Nov 29 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – NEW SHOW
Thu Nov 30 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall – NEW SHOW
Sun Dec 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – NEW SHOW
Mon Dec 04 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago – NEW SHOW
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban