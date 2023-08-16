Lil Uzi Vert Expands Pink Tape Tour

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour has been extended. The new dates consist of shows in Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Detroit. The trek is in support of the rapper’s third studio album Pink Tape, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in the week of July 10.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: DJ Khaled Announces New Album, Drops Lead Single with Future, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert]

Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour will begin with a show at The Armory in Minneapolis on October 21 and conclude with a newly-added show at Radius Chicago on December 4. The tour is produced by Live Nation and is the rapper’s first since their 2018 Endless Summer Tour.

Lil Uzi Vert recently revealed that they will be releasing a mixtape with Young Thug. “Sitting here thinking (about) how I went #1 on (an) experimental tape,” Uzi stated on Instagram last month. “My apologies, Barter 16 mixtape on the way. Free slime.”

Check out all of Lil Uzi Vert’s scheduled tour dates below.

LIL UZI VERT ‘PINK TAPE TOUR’ 2023 DATES

Sat Oct 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Oct 23 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Tue Oct 24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – SOLD OUT

Wed Oct 25 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – SOLD OUT

Thu Nov 02 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company – SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 06 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy – SOLD OUT

Wed Nov 08 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Thu Nov 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium – SOLD OUT

Thu Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Nov 18 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Nov 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wed Nov 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Nov 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – NEW SHOW

Mon Nov 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy – NEW SHOW

Wed Nov 29 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 30 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall – NEW SHOW

Sun Dec 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – NEW SHOW

Mon Dec 04 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago – NEW SHOW

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban