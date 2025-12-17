Riley Green’s Standout Performance of “Jesus Saves” During ‘The Voice’ Finale Might Just Move You To Tears

While 2025 will mark a significant moment for the winner of The Voice, Riley Green hoped to finish the year off with a powerful performance. Looking over the last twelve months, the country singer made headlines thanks to his duet with Ella Langley on “You Look Like You Love Me.” Hitting No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart, the song also brought the pair more than a few awards at the ACM and CMA Awards. But during the season 28 finale of The Voice, Green took the stage to showcase just how far a dream can take a person, delivering the fan-favorite track “Jesus Saves”.

Just like the contestants hoping to win The Voice, Green once was nothing more than a singer with a dream. Surrounded by country music as a child, the singer eventually looked to leave his own mark on the genre when releasing his debut album Different ‘Round Here in 2019. And since that moment, his dream turned into a possibility, which grew into reality.

Throughout the season 28 finale, the producers offered fans at home numerous performances from singers like Zac Brown, XG, Noah Cyrus, Journey, and even former winner Sofronio Vasquez. It wouldn’t be a season finale without special performances from the coaches, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé.

Riley Green Taking On The World In 2026

Aside from appearing on The Voice, Green had a great deal to celebrate thanks to “You Look Like You Love Me.” Just last month, the singer stood alongside Langley as they won Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year at the CMAs. The song gained such a following that many believed Green and Langley were dating.

While having some fun with the rumors, Green continues to enjoy the single life. But with his career expanding, it’s only a matter of time before his love life follows. And Green can be sure that fans will continue to speculate who might be that special someone in his life.

Already looking ahead to 2026, Green surprised fans with an early Christmas gift when he announced the Cowboy As It Gets Tour. Kicking off in April, the tour will include Justin Moore, Drake White, Zach John King, Hannah McFarland, Adam Hood, and MacKenzie Carpenter.

With Green winning awards, helming tours, and releasing new music, his appearance on The Voice served as a reminder that the dream he once chased is still pushing him forward.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)