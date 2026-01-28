Riley Green Wows With Acoustic Version of “Don’t Mind If I Do”—Until His Corgi Steals the Show

Riley Green just gave fans something to celebrate. The country singer took to his Instagram Story to share a video of himself playing an acoustic rendition of his song, “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Wearing a baseball cap and a hoodie, Green delivered a flawless performance with just his voice and a guitar—which you can watch here.

At one point in the song, Green’s dog started barking in the distance. Alongside the clip he joked, “@carlthecowboycorgi always steals the spotlight.”

Green released the fan favorite track in 2024 as a duet with Ella Langley. During a recent appearance on Katie & Company, Green opened up about the origins of the track, which he wrote in an Arkansas green room while his buddies played Topgolf nearby.

“I had the idea for a while,” he said. “I think it was gonna be like a fun, beer drinking song. Don’t mind if I do, like, I went out last night. And that was the way I pictured it.”

“So I sat down with the song, and I had this little guitar lick I was doing, and I thought about, man, how cool would it be if it was like, don’t mind if I do to that call from that ex or whatever it is,” Green continued. “And so I went down that road, and it was a really easy song to write.”

Riley Green’s Forthcoming Album

In an interview with Holler, Green revealed that he’s already hard at work on his next album. The news came after the August 2025 release of the deluxe edition of Don’t Mind If I Do.

“I never really stopped writing. For me, it’s not like you have an album like Don’t Mind If I Do that does well, and you go, ‘OK, I can relax,’” he said. “It’s more the opposite. Things are going really well, and I want to go write more songs.”

Green did just that, and now he has “17 to 20 songs right now that I’m ready to put on another record.”

“It’s a really cool time to have so many eyes and ears on you,” he said. “It’s certainly not pressure. It’s more just motivation to try something a little different, you know? As a songwriter, I’ve certainly got my lane, and it’s a pretty obvious there’s a theme that I like to write from.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images