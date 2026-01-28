The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers Just Announced a Co-Headlining North American Tour for 2026

Roots rockers the Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers just announced a 40-date joint headlining tour of the U.S. and Canada for spring and summer 2026.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dubbed the Southern Hospitality Tour, the run will kick off May 17 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The South will receive nearly a month of hospitality, with dates including Birmingham, Alabama, and St. Augustine, Florida. The tour will then head north, stopping in New York, Ontario, and more before cutting west and wrapping up at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Plus, the Hollywood Bowl show will include a special appearance by Tedeschi Trucks Band, who are embarking on a tour of their own around the same time. Most other appearances will include an opening performance by Southall. Read on for the complete tour routing and lineup information.

Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers Co-Headlining Tour: How to Get Tickets

Artist presale begins Tuesday, February 3rd at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin on Friday, February 6th, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers tickets will also be available on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

05/19 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

05/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater ^

05/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amp ^

05/26 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater ^

05/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^

05/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^

05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

06/04 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium *

06/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater ^

06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

06/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

06/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

06/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

06/13 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

06/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

06/17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre ^

06/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

06/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

07/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater ^

07/21 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ^

07/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater ^

07/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^

07/28 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^

07/30 – Kansas City, MO @ MORTON Amphitheater ^

08/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater ^

08/02 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

08/04 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater *

08/06 – Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino &

08/08 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

08/09 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/12 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center ^

08/17 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/19 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^

08/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ The Black Crowes, Whiskey Myers, and Southall

* = w/ The Black Crowes and Southall only

– = w/ Tedeschi Trucks and Whiskey Myers

& = The Black Crowes only

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID

When you purchase using our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.