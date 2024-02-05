Ringo Starr Reveals Plans for a Full-Length Country Album, Shares Details About Next EP

Ringo Starr posted a video update on his social media pages in which he unveiled new details about two recording projects on which he’s been working.

Last year, the former Beatles drummer announced during a Zoom Q&A with multiple media outlets that he was working on a country music EP with producer T Bone Burnett, and also was collaborating with producer and songwriter Linda Perry on another EP.

At the start of the update clip, the former Beatles drummer reported, “I’m still in the studio, and you know what’s happening? I was gonna do a … country EP, but as things are unfolding, it’s probably going to be like a real CD, 10 tracks. Can you believe it? I haven’t done one of them in a long time. So that’s getting made ready.”

About His Collaboration with Linda Perry

He then shared some info about his collaborative EP with Perry, which is a four-track collection titled Crooked Boy.

“She wrote the songs for me. She produced them. She’s a beauty, so musical,” Starr said. “She has a great vibe. Peace and love, Linda.”

The video also displayed the Crooked Boy EP’s packaging, revealing that the songs are titled “Gonna Need Someone,” “Crooked Boy,” “February Sky,” and “Adeline.” In addition, Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi played on all four tracks, while Perry contributed guitar and backing vocals to some of the tunes.

Crooked Boy will be the latest in a series of EPs that Starr began releasing in 2021. Ringo had recorded a couple of songs written by Perry for his previous EPs Change the World (2021) and EP3 (2022). His most recent EP, Rewind Forward, arrived in October 2023. The drummer’s last full-length album, What’s My Name, came out in 2019.

The All Starr Band’s 2024 Tour Plans

Starr went on to reveal that he was planning to announce additional 2024 tour dates with his All Starr Band.

“In May-June, we’re on tour again,” he said. “And if you can’t make those dates, in September-October we’re on tour again. So it’s gonna be a great year.”

The All Starr Band’s previously announced tour dates kick off with a May 22 show at The Venetian theater in Las Vegas, and run through a June 9 concert in Austin, Texas. The Las Vegas gig is part of a six-show residency at The Venetian.

The dates for the group’s concerts in September and October have not yet been revealed. You can check out the All Starr Band’s full confirmed itinerary at RingoStarr.com.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

