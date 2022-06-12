Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band Postpone Tour Dates After Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather Test Positive for COVID

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band—Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart, and Edgar Winter—are postponing the final 12 dates of their tour after two band members have tested positive for COVID.

The shows were initially planned for 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic. The band was nearly halfway through the 22-show run, which kicked off May 27 from Casino Rama in Ontario, before having to postpone shows once again.

On June 7, Starr informed the audience at the Beacon Theatre in New York City that Edgar Winter had COVID, during the second of three sold-out shows at the venue, and the All Starrs would continue the tour. Several days later, the band revealed that guitarist Steve Lukather has also tested positive for COVID, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, which will be added to a September 2022 tour.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” said Starr in a statement. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, COVID is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall.”

In meantime to the upcoming postponed tour dates Starr is scheduled to hold his annual Peace and Love birthday celebration on July 7, where he invites everyone everywhere to say, post, or think about peace and love at noon their local time. The event starts in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia and concludes in Hawaii, with fans organizing local events around the world. More details and live streams around the events will be available on Starr’s Facebook page.

“Well we tried, things happen,” wrote Starr on his Instagram page. “Thank you to all the people who came to the shows. Peace and love everybody.”

Photo: Mike Colucci / Beautiful Day Media