Although a famed guitarist, Dave Mason was also an accomplished singer and songwriter. If that wasn’t enough, he also helped form the rock band Traffic. Many might remember his voice on “Hole in My Shoe” and “Feelin’ Alright?” Outside of his time with Traffic, he also collaborated with stars like Jimi Hendrix, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, and Paul McCartney. His contributions to music even led him to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Sadly, Mason passed away at 79.

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Posting a picture of Mason on his Instagram, the caption shared details surrounding his passing. “On Sunday, April 19, after cooking an amazing dinner with his beloved wife Winifred, he sat down to take a nap with sweet Star (the maltese) at his feet. He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much.”

[RELATED: Traffic Co-Founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason Reveals His Post-Retirement Plans]

Dave Mason Forced To End Career Due To Health Problems

While a heartbreaking moment, Mason seemed at ease at the time of his passing. Surrounded by those he loved, the statement continued, “A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end. He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever.”

The last few years have brought several health problems for Mason. With his career spanning six decades, he was forced to end his time in the spotlight in 2024. Postponing shows throughout the year, he canceled more shows in 2025.

At the time, Mason continuously thanked fans for their love and support. “Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express. Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep.”

Hoping to recover from his health problems, Mason eventually made the decision to officially retire last September. Labeling it a difficult decision, the musician found peace knowing the historic legacy he left behind. For decades, his music not only helped propel Traffic but also elevated and influenced some of the biggest voices in music, shaping the sound and success of icons.

Even after stepping away, Mason’s presence never truly faded. His sound, his style, and his influence continued to echo. While he may be gone, the music remains.

(Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives).