Rock Band Måneskin Goes Fast And Loud on ‘Saturday Night Live’

What a few months it’s been for the Italy-based hard rock band Måneskin.

In 2021, the group made headlines after it won the prestigious Eurovision Song Contest with their song, “Zitti E Buoni,” which you can see below.

Now, more recently, the four-piece group hit the famed stages of the popular variety show, Saturday Night Live, on Saturday (January 22) to perform two songs: “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and “Beggin'” for audiences.

The fashionable group, which apparently enjoys a bit of eye-shadow, posted a preview of their set on social media, taking to Twitter to write to their 600,000-plus followers. “See you in a bit.”

For the show, which was hosted by comedian and SNL alum, Will Forte (he of the action-comedy, MacGruber), the group rocked out fully.

Måneskin’s sound can be described as rock with a bit of disco flare added in. Almost like a European version of The Strokes with more bass push and oomph. Check out the first track below, followed by the second performance of the evening.

Måneskin is as much a rock band as it is a fashion show, too, it would seem. The group’s stage presence is excellent, as is its presentation. The SNL visit bodes well for the group, which is sure to make a splash in 2022 and beyond.

To date, the group, which is comprised of Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi, and Ethan Torchio, has two LPs—Il ballo della vita and Teatro d’ira: Vol. I—though there is likely more in the works given the band’s rising popularity and musical footprint.

As for Saturday Night Live next week, the show will be hosted by actor Willem Dafoe and will also feature the musical guest Katy Perry (ever heard of her?). The show posted as much, saying, “!! !! !!”.