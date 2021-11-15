Roger Daltrey Calls The Rolling Stones “Mediocre Pub Band”

A month after Paul McCartney called The Rolling Stones “a blues cover band,” The Who’s Roger Daltrey has taken another jab at the rockers calling them a “mediocre pub band.”

“You can not take away the fact that Mick Jagger is still the number one rock and roll showman up front,” said Daltrey. “But as a band, if you were outside a pub and you heard that music coming out of a pub some night, you’d think, ‘Well, that’s a mediocre pub band!’ No disrespect.”

In an interview with Coda Collection, Daltrey credited the Stones with writing “some great songs,” in the blues format, and compared The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to “apples and cheese.”

“They’re both really tasty, but the cheese does one thing and the apple does another,” said Daltrey.

McCartney also elaborated that he is a fan of the Stones but just believed The Beatles were a better band. “They are rooted in the blues,” said McCartney. “When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. Whereas, we had a little more influences.” McCartney added, “There’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but… The Beatles were better.”

In response to McCartney’s comments, frontman Mick Jagger recently told Zane Lowe on Apple Music that there’s “no competition” between both artists, then joked that the Beatle would be joining them in “a blues cover” during a recent show.

“The Rolling Stones is a big concert band in other decades and other eras when the Beatles never even did an arena tour,” said Jagger. “They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real.”

Jagger added, “[The Stones] started doing stadium gigs in the ’70s and [are] still doing them now. That’s the real big difference between these two bands. One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist.”

Jagger has not responded to Daltrey’s latest comment on the band. The Rolling Stones are currently finishing up their No Filter Tour.

Photo courtesy TheWho.com