Morgan Wallen Announces The Dangerous Tour Dates for 2022— “Here We Come”

After sharing dates of one-off shows here and there, Morgan Wallen has revealed a full lineup of dates for The Dangerous Tour in 2022.

On social media, the “Whiskey Glasses” singer posted the news, simply saying, “Here we come,” with a list of dates.

The 47-date tour will kick off on February 3 in Evansville, Indiana, making stops in New York, Nashville, San Antonio, Kansas City, Denver, Atlanta, and St. Louis, before wrapping on September 24 in Los Angeles, California.

Joining Wallen on the trek will be special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet.

“Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be Tuesday 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code,” Wallen added in the post. “On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market.”

Morgan Wallen The Dangerous Tour Dates:

Feb. 3 – Evansville, IN

Feb. 4 – Charleston, WV

Feb. 5 – Allentown, PA

Feb. 9 – New York, NY

Feb. 24 – Columbia, SC

Feb. 25 – Savannah, GA

Feb. 26 – Greenville, SC

March 4 – Bossier City, LA

March 3 – Biloxi, MS

March 5 – Oklahoma City, OK

March 10 – Sioux Falls, SD

March 11 – Omaha, NE

March 12 – Grand Forks, ND

March 17 – Nashville, TN

April 21 – Corpus Christi, TX

April 22 – San Antonio, TX

April 23 – Lafayette, LA

April 28 – Green Bay, WI

April 29 – Des Moines, IA

April 30 – Kansas City, MO

May 13 – Rapid City, SD

May 14 – Billings, MT

May 12 – Denver, CO

June 2 – Charlotte, NC

June 3 – Raleigh, NC

June 4- Bristow, VA

June 16 – Noblesville, IN

June 23 – Gilford, NH

June 24 – Gilford, NH

June 25 – Darien Center, NY

July 7 – Saratoga Springs, NY

July 8 – Syracuse, NY

July 21 – Burgettstown, PA

July 30 – Ridgefield, WA

Aug. 5 – Atlanta, GA

Aug. 11 – Mansfield, MA

Aug. 12 – Hartford, CT

Aug. 25 – Wichita, KS

Aug. 26 – Rogers, AR

Aug. 27 – St. Louis, MO

Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, NM

Sept. 9 – Nampa, ID

Sept. 10 – West Valley City, UT

Sept. 15 – Chula Vista, CA

Sept. 16 – Mountain View, CA

Sept. 17 – Wheatland, CA

Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, CA

