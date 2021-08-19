Rolling Stones Share Unreleased ‘Tattoo You’ Era Track “Living in the Heart of Love”

The Rolling Stones have released “Living In The Heart Love,” the first of nine previously unreleased tracks off the band’s 40th anniversary, expanded deluxe edition of their multi-platinum 1981 album Tattoo You (Polydor/Interscope/UMe), out Oct. 22. The release comes 40 years to the week since the Stones originally released the album on August 24, 1981.

The 40th anniversary remaster of the original 11-track album keeps everything intact, including the opener “Start Me Up” and songs like “Hang Fire,” “Waiting On A Friend,” which features jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins. The deluxe formats will also include Lost & Found: Rarities, which also features nine tracks recorded during the Tattoo You era but never released. The unreleased songs, including “Living In The Heart Of Love,” were recently enhanced with vocals and guitar by the band for the 40th release.

Additional lost tracks on Lost & Found include the Stones rendition of “Shame, Shame, Shame,” first recorded in 1963 by Jimmy Reed, a soulful reading of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away,” and the Stones’ reggae-fused version of “Start Me Up.”

Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982 is a 26-track capture in time of the band’s June 8 show that year, including the opening “Under My Thumb,” along with a setlist of “Let’s Spend The Night Together,” “Honky Tonk Women” and “Brown Sugar,” with covers of the Temptations’ “Just My Imagination,” the Miracles’ “Going To A Go Go,” Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace,” and Eddie Cochran’s “Twenty Flight Rock,” and more.

The Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition) follows the 2020 reissue of the Stones’ 1973 re-release of Goats Head Soup and the 2010 deluxe edition of their 1972 staple Exile On Main St.

The Rolling Stones are scheduled to continue their No Filter tour with 13 dates kicking off Sept. 26 and running through November 20. Steve Jordan will sit in for drummer Charlie Watts, who recently revealed that he would not be joining the band on this leg of the tour to recover from a medical procedure.