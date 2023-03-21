Lollapalooza Reveals 2023 Festival Lineup

The first weekend of August has now gotten much more thrilling.

On Tuesday morning (March 21), the world-renowned music festival Lollapalooza announced the lineup for its 2023 U.S. event. Taking place from Aug. 3-6, Lolla will be held at its traditional location in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

The headliners for the festival feature rapper Kendrick Lamar, pop sensation Billie Eilish, the beloved Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The 1975, Karol G, and K-Pop boyband Tomorrow x Together. Further down the lineup, intriguing names like Rina Sawayama, J.I.D., Louis The Child, Sabrina Carpenter, and Maggie Rogers also appear.

Following the reveal, performers such as Odesza and Carly Rae Jepsen chimed in on the massive opportunity. “5 years since we’ve played Lollapalooza, See you soon Chicago!” the Washington-based electronic duo Odesza wrote on Twitter.

Via Instagram, Jepsen aimed to crowdsource her set list for the show. “Whatever (Lolla) wants Lolla gets. @lollapalooza has historically been a highlight for us. Please do request your favs and we’ll try to make the set list of your pretty dreams,” she captioned her post.

Acts like the aforementioned Lamar, The 1975, Sawayama, J.I.D., and Carpenter are all coming off stellar 2022 albums. When speaking with American Songwriter for a digital cover story near the end of last year, Carpenter explained that her July album emails i can’t send fwd: came as a result of thoughts and stories she wrote down during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It just made sense because all the songs were different stories from that time in my life,” she said. “I don’t regret any of the songs, but I think that there was a fear, initially, of putting stuff out that I was far too afraid to confront.”

For many of these artists hitting Lolla, it will also likely be one of the first times they get to perform their recent music in a festival setting. With their 2022 fest aiding in the return to normalcy, Lollapolooza 2023 will once again give musicians the chance to see their fans in one of the largest public settings for music in the world.

Taking place over four days, the set times for each day of the festival have yet to be announced. However, pre-sale for tickets begins Thursday (March 23) at 11 am ET at http://lollapalooza.com.

