Lizzo Announces Details For Juneteenth Giveback Campaign

Lizzo has announced the details for her Fourth Annual Juneteenth Giveback Campaign with Propeller, a digital marketing platform that helps give nonprofits the chance to be seen by younger generations. In 2022, the campaign raised close to $125,000 on behalf of Black-led grassroots organizations and Planned Parenthood, with fans of the “Truth Hurts” singer taking over 100,000 actions.

This year, Lizzo is asking her fans to support five current non-profit organizations. The organizations include Black Girls Smile, Sphinx Music, Marsha P Johnson Institute, University of Houston, and Save Our Sisters United. When fans take action, they will be entered to win two VIP weekend passes to Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival ‘23 where Lizzo will be performing live. If selected, they will also win round-trip travel and accommodations.

Lizzo was recently honored with The Elevate Prize Foundation’s Elevate Prize Catalyst Award. She was awarded $250,000 and declared that she would be donating all the money between the five nonprofits that are involved with this year’s campaign

“As a proud Houstonian, it has been an honor to be able to celebrate Juneteenth in a real way by giving back to Black businesses and organizations,” Lizzo said in an official statement regarding the Fourth Annual Juneteenth Giveback Campaign. “For the past three years, thanks to your donations and participation, we’ve been able to bless so many people with much-needed resources. In this fourth year, we are doing it bigger and better than ever before!”

She continues, “This year we are once again raising money with Propeller, where you can win an all-expenses paid trip to see me perform at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. However, I am also the proud recipient of the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award and that means I have $250,000 to give to any cause I choose, and I’m choosing the Juneteenth Giveback. Every day this week I’m giving $50,000 away to a grassroots black non-profit or organization, some of which highlight our trans family because we aren’t free until we’re all free.”

