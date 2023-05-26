WATCH: Lizzo Covers “Proud Mary” to Honor the Late Tina Turner 

Lizzo delivered an emotional tribute to the late Queen of Rock’ n’ Roll – Tina Turner. The powerhouse vocalist is currently on The Special Tour, a multi-city trek in support of her fourth studio album. When the news about Turner’s unexpected death surfaced, she couldn’t let the evening pass by without acknowledging the trailblazer.

Videos by American Songwriter

During her concert (May 24) in Phoenix, Arizona, Lizzo delivered an electrifying rendition of Turner’s 1970 hit, “Proud Mary.”

“Today, we lost an icon,” shared Lizzo under the spotlight. “And I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is. As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock’ n’ Roll.”

She continued to scream, “There would be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner!”

The Grammy Award-winner sported a sequence ensemble that started as a gown at the beginning of the track, but became a fierce bodysuit towards the end of the performance.

Lizzo effortlessly sang the “Proud Mary” bridge, displaying her soulful sound. The sold-out crowd cheered loudly, waiting for Lizzo to burst into the recognizable chorus. The songstress placed a remarkable twist on the timeless tune, showcasing her robust vocals and undeniable stage presence.

Left a good job in the city | Working for the man every night and day | And I never lost one minute of sleeping | I weren’t worryin’ ’bout the way that things might have been, Lizzo belted. Big wheel keep on turnin’ | Ooh, the Proud Mary keep on burnin’ | And we’re rollin’ (Rolling), rollin’, yeah (Rolling) | Rollin’ on the river (Rolling on the river).

Turner’s rendition of “Proud Mary” has become one of the most iconic songs in her award-winning catalog. She released the cover with her ex-husband and former bandmate, Ike Turner, in 1971. Upon release, the up-tempo anthem peaked at No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and received a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Group.

After combatting a long illness, the late legend passed away on Wednesday (May 24) at her home in Switzerland. She was 83.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” read a statement following her death.” With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Watch the chilling act below:

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET