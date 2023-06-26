Offset and Quavo Reunite on Stage at BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 25) delivered a massive night for hip-hop. Whether it be the special hip-hop 50th-anniversary celebration that included Sugarhill Gang and Chief Keef, Kendrick Lamar winning Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Lil Uzi Vert previewing a song off their upcoming album, or Ice Spice’s stunning performance of “Princess Diana,” BET impressed in many different aspects. But, perhaps the most beloved portion of the night was Quavo and Offset’s on-stage rekindling of their Migos magic.

Midway through Sunday’s show, the two emcees came together to tribute to the fallen third member of their former Migos rap group, Takeoff. They opened their short set by playing Takeoff’s verse from his and Quavo’s 2022 song “Hotel Lobby.” Then, after the song ended, Quavo looked at Offset and shouted, “You ready Set?” as their 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee” started blasting through the speakers.

Reciting the entire song except for Lil Uzi Vert’s guest verse, Quavo and Offset’s joint performance seemingly put an end to a months-long feud between the two. After they left the stage, Offset’s wife Cardi B tweeted her approval of the performance, writing that she was “proud of the boys.”

I can’t take it right now 😢🥹…proud of the boys pic.twitter.com/xxrVcR7eSW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 26, 2023

Offset and Quavo’s split took place long before Takeoff’s November 2022 death. The debacle started when Migos’ label Quality Control prevented Offset from releasing solo music, causing a rift between him and the other two Migos members.

Separated from Offset, Quavo and Takeoff decided to release an album together as a duo in October, just days before Takeoff would eventually be shot and killed during a dice game in Houston.

In the following months, Quavo would put out numerous songs tributing Takeoff, and would even give a memorial performance for his slain nephew at the Grammy Awards in February. At the show, though, reports began to come out that Quavo and Offset engaged in a scuffle backstage, due to Offset not being included in the tribute. Offset would deny these reports.

Then in early June, Quavo and Offset were seen being cordial with one another at Takeoff’s birthday remembrance attended by family and friends. While this moment appeared to confirm they were back on good terms, BET’s platforming of their reunion likely certified the return of their friendship.

Both surviving Migos members are currently working on solo albums at the moment, with Quavo’s being dubbed Rocket Power and Offset’s still without a title. Although neither LP has been given a release date, both will surely contain elements of tributes for Takeoff, their late brother from another mother.

Watch Quavo and Offset’s BET performance below.

