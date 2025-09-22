Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson’s New Band, Envy of None, Releasing Single in Support of the UN’s Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Envy of None, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson’s current band, has just released a new three-track digital single titled The Thrill. The collection featured three versions of “Thrill of the Chase,” a song from Envy of None’s sophomore studio album, Stygian Wavz, which was released in March.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Thrill includes the originally released recording of “Thrill of the Chase,” a demo of the song called “The Chase,” and an alternative version of the tune titled, simply, “The Thrill.” The single is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

As previously reported, Envy of None features Lifeson on guitar and other string instruments; found Coney Hatch member Andy Curran on bass, keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals; Maiah Wynne on lead and backing vocals and keyboards; and Alf Annibalini on guitar and keyboards.

In a statement, Curran noted that “Thrill of the Chase” “was one of the last songs we worked on before handing in the completed record.”

He continued, “It started with Alf’s funky demo and Maiah loved it and was very vocal about completing it. She and I were wanting to add something up tempo to the record and this one, despite being a little left of center style wise seemed to fit nicely. It has a cool funky positive vibe that we enjoyed exploring, especially the outro dance party section!”

Annibalini added, “At first glance, this track seems like an odd choice to include on the album, but once Maiah added her vocals, the track instantly sounded as if [Envy of None] had walked through a new yet familiar door. And as a special bonus, the remix even features a cowbell!”

Limited-Edition Vinyl Single Being Released for Charity

A limited-edition 12-inch colored-vinyl version of The Thrill single also will be released, due out on November 1. All proceeds from sales of the disc will be donated to the UNHCR organization’s efforts to aid those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. UNHCR, which stands for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is a UN agency focused on helping and protected refugees, forcibly displaced communities, and stateless people.

The single, priced at $50, can be pre-ordered now at Envy of None’s official online store. Copies autographed by the band, which cost $100, also are available. For $1,000, fans will be able to chat will Envy of None via Zoom for 30 minutes, and also will receive a signed copy of the single.

Envy of None’s Statement About Its Charitable Campaign

Envy of None began supporting the UNHCR campaign back in 2022, when the band released a vinyl single featuring the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The group has issued a joint statement about its new initiative.

“It is disheartening and infuriating that three years after Envy of None initiated a fundraiser in support of the people of Ukraine, as they battle the invasion of their sovereign country by Russia, we are once again trying to do our part and ask you, sincerely, for your support in this repeated initiative,” the band said. “Every little bit counts, and our hope is that our collective assistance will ease their burden even a little and we never have to do this again.”

The message continued, “While Ukraine’s most formidable ally loses interest and seems to support the Russian campaign of terror, it is left to us to do what we can. We are proud of the work we have done and prouder still of our commitment to make the world a better place than it is. With the purchase of this record, you too are helping ease their pain. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.”

New Music Video for “The Thrill”

Coinciding with the digital release of “The Thrill,” Envy of None has debuted an official music video for the song. The clip features marionette versions of the band members who spring into action when an evil alien named Capt. Rupert McNebula declares war on music.

Envy of None chase the alien around the globe and catch up to him in an icy tundra landscape. The band then vanquishes the malicious extraterrestrial by playing their music in front of him until he disappears. The group then celebrates by dancing out in front of the famous Studio 54 club.

(Photo by Richard Sibald)