Taylor Swift’s ‘The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Generates $15 Million in 24 Hours: Report

A couple of weeks ago, Taylor Swift announced the impending release of her album, The Life of a Showgirl. Swift will release the album on October 3, 2025, and it will be her 12th studio album. The 12-track album will also include a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the album’s title track. In light of her 12th studio album, Taylor Swift also recently announced the release of the film titled The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

To announce the news, Swift wrote on social media on September 19, “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 – Oct 5 only in cinemas!” “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut-by-cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”

Shortly after the announcement, tickets went on sale for the film. Per Deadline, the film grossed $15 million in pre-sale tickets in its first 24 hours. AMC reportedly scored its sixth-largest pre-sales day ever, which was roughly $7.5 million.

Taylor Swift’s Film Is Estimated To Make $30 to $50 Million

According to Deadline, Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is estimated to make $30 to $50 million in its sole weekend in cinemas. The film will grace the screens of AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters from October 3 to October 5.

While these numbers are quite impressive, they aren’t all that suprising. Taylor Swift’s concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is the highest-grossing concert movie of all time. Since its release in 2023, the film has reportedly grossed $267.1 million worldwide, per NME.

Taylor Swift’s new film will be available on the same dates in Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Australia, and more. Needless to say, the Taylor Swift effect has struck again and will surely continue to do so until the release of this album, and after the fact.

