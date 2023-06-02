Sam Smith Releases Cover of Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” for Pride Month

In honor of the beginning of Pride Month, Sam Smith has released an orchestral version of Christina Aguilera’s “acceptance anthem,” “Beautiful.” The song is currently available for purchase via Amazon Music. Smith’s cover is included as part of Amazon Music’s 2023 pride package.

“I’ve been such a massive fan of Christina’s for as long as I can remember and will never forget the first time I heard ‘Beautiful’ and how personally it spoke to me,” Smith recently said in a statement regarding their new cover. “The song is a true acceptance anthem and continues to inspire me with its important message to never stop celebrating who you are. I’m honored to have the opportunity to offer my rendition.”

Smith’s updated version of the classic tune, written by Linda Perry and originally sung by Aguilera, is slow yet triumphant, giving a subtle new sound to the anthem. The cover art of the single depicts Smith in a frilly pink costume, which they posted on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “Opening Pride Month with a cover of one of my favourite songs by the incomparable @xtina. This is ‘Beautiful’ for @amazonmusic. Link in stories. Happy Pride everyone.”

Aguilera will be performing the song at the upcoming 2023 Stonewall Day Celebration. The iconic singer shared a statement when it was first revealed that she would make an appearance at the event on June 23. “I’m ready to celebrate,” she stated. “This community has supported me so much throughout my career, and I look forward to representing such a historic cause as we all continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.”

Back in 2018, Smith revealed through an Instagram post that Aguilera was always one of their biggest inspirations, especially because of “Beautiful.” “Stripped came out when I was 10 years old,” Smith wrote. “That album changed my life. From that day on, I have loved your music and always will love your music.”

