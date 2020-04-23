Alejandro Aranda (aka Scarypoolparty) has come a long way since playing backyard parties and washing dishes in Los Angeles. After working his way to runner up on Season 17 of “American Idol,” Scarypoolparty, the stage name Aranda has dubbed himself, the singles started slotting into place from “Cholo Love” and “Tonight” and the singer and songwriter has already gained a following with more than one million streams and 80 million video views.

In revisiting some of his more recent, early beginning, Aranda has released a live, acoustic version of his single “10 Years” off his debut 2019’s Exit Form.

Written and produced mainly by Aranda and TJ Routon (Sawyr), Exit Form reveals Aranda in his purest form. Scarypoolparty’s soulful guise is guided by eccentric pop and acoustic balladry, and an original vibe only Aranda could craft.

Pre-COVID, Aranda admits that self-isolation and a retreat from the outside world and noise, helped him connect with his music. “I feel most inspired when I’m alone,” he says, “away from my phone and from everything.”

For the Pomona, CA native started playing piano and guitar when he was 19 and was working as a dishwasher at one point. When he nearly lost his hand in an conveyor belt while working in a warehouse, the moment served as a wakeup call for him to pursue his real passion.

Scarypoolparty first posted “10 Years” on YouTube in 2016. Originally written for a friend going through a divorce, the track, which is more delicately haunting and raw version live, has deeper meaning for Aranda since it marks the true beginning of his musical journey.

“’10 Years’ was one of the first songs I ever wrote,” Aranda tells American Songwriter. “In this version, I tried to capture the shoegaze vibe with the atmosphere.”