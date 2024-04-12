Scorpions Kick Off Love At First Sting Las Vegas Residency: How To Get Tickets

Heavy metal band Scorpions announced their Las Vegas residency last year, and they’ve just kicked off the first of several concerts through May. The German band’s first show was killer, with many fans praising the fact that they performed hits like “Gas In The Tank”, “Still Loving You”, and the ever-iconic “Rock You Like A Hurricane”. The residency is a celebration of the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough release Love At First Sting.

Later this year, the band will also kick off an international tour. Fans in Europe won’t have to miss out! But if you want in on the Las Vegas dates, we can help you find tickets.

The next Scorpions 2024 Residency date will be Saturday, April 13 at the Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. After eight concerts, the residency will close on May 3.

Despite the fact that the residency has already started, it looks like tickets are still available for all of the remaining dates. Tickets to this exciting Las Vegas residency are available through the band’s website, where fans can also find VIP packages. Ticketmaster also has tickets available.

Stubhub is another great spot to score tickets. If you need last-minute seats and your tour date has sold out, you’ll probably have some luck with Stubhub. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that all purchases are legitimate and scam-free. What have you got to lose?

If you love classic heavy metal, this isn’t a residency to miss. Get your tickets now!

April 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater

April 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater

April 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater

April 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater

April 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater

April 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater

May 1 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater

May 3 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater

Photo by Ethan Miller

