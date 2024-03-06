Halestorm Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024 with I Prevail

Rock band Halestorm is embarking on a North American tour this year with co-headliners I Prevail. The two bands will hit spots around the United States and Canada with support from Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King.
The Halestorm 2024 Tour is expected to start on July 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park. The bands will conclude the tour on August 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort.
In a press statement for the tour, band lead Lzzy Hale expressed her excitement for the upcoming summer tour: “Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail. This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before!”
This exciting tour for modern hard rock fans around North America is not one to miss! Fans can get in on the presale event that’s currently running until March 7 at 10:00 pm local time. Use the code “bbm2024” over at Ticketmaster to secure your spot. If you missed the presale event, general on-sale will kick off on March 8 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We always recommend Stubhub first, since the platform is perfect for finding last-minute tickets that could be cheaper than face value.
Don’t wait around to score your tickets to see Halestorm this year. Tickets will not last, so get yours now!
Halestorm 2024 Tour Dates With I Prevail
July 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 15 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
July 16 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
July 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 24 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion – Montage Mountain
July 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 27 – York, PA – York Fair
July 30 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Fest
July 31 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 1 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 3 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
August 4 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
August 7 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 8 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
August 10 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August 11 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August 13 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
August 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater
August 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort
Photo by Phillip Faraone
