Halestorm Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024 with I Prevail

Rock band Halestorm is embarking on a North American tour this year with co-headliners I Prevail. The two bands will hit spots around the United States and Canada with support from Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King.

The Halestorm 2024 Tour is expected to start on July 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park. The bands will conclude the tour on August 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort.

In a press statement for the tour, band lead Lzzy Hale expressed her excitement for the upcoming summer tour: “Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail. This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before!”

This exciting tour for modern hard rock fans around North America is not one to miss! Fans can get in on the presale event that’s currently running until March 7 at 10:00 pm local time. Use the code “bbm2024” over at Ticketmaster to secure your spot. If you missed the presale event, general on-sale will kick off on March 8 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We always recommend Stubhub first, since the platform is perfect for finding last-minute tickets that could be cheaper than face value.

Don’t wait around to score your tickets to see Halestorm this year. Tickets will not last, so get yours now!

July 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 15 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 16 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 24 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion – Montage Mountain

July 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 27 – York, PA – York Fair

July 30 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Fest

July 31 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 1 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 3 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 4 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

August 7 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 8 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

August 10 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 11 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 13 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater

August 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

