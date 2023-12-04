Miranda Lambert Announces Final Las Vegas Residency Dates for 2024

Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency is coming to a close, but the country starlet recently announced nine final performance dates that are going on sale soon! Lambert’s residency has been going strong for over a year now at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The residency will continue at the Bakkt Theater and the final dates will kick off on March 20, 2024 and close on April 6. Some tickets are still available for the last few December performances of 2023.

In a press release that announced the final dates, Lambert talked about how the residency has given her a new perspective on touring in one spot for a residency, rather than touring across the world. “As someone who’s lived on a bus and toured from city-to-city for more than half my life, having a Vegas residency has been such a fun change of pace creatively,” Lambert said, “The band and I are excited to keep this party going!”

Presale tickets will be available on December 5 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster and Lambert’s website. The tour is also sponsored by Citi, and Citi customers will also be able to access their own presale event.

If you want to catch the show earlier, seats are still available for her December performances via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. General ticket sales will go live on December 8 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We recommend giving Stubhub a try if you miss the presale dates, as these tickets will not be available for very long. And with Stubhub, users can enjoy the platform’s FanProtect program for some peace of mind.

Miranda Lambert is a luminary singer, songwriter, and guitarist in the country music landscape. She has been celebrated for her dynamic contributions to the genre, characterized by a blend of traditional country ethos and contemporary flair. Lambert’s eighth studio album Palomino has garnered widespread acclaim, resonating profoundly with audiences and critics alike.

In Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency, Lambert transports audiences into a meticulously crafted world that intertwines her musical journey with the iconic rock-star ambiance of Las Vegas. The setlist is a curated blend of her greatest hits and deep cuts, designed to maintain an intimate connection with the audience while showcasing the breadth of her musical repertoire. And, of course, fans of her newest album will get to hear the top tracks performed live as well.

Don’t wait around to reserve your spot. Lambert’s shows tend to sell out fast!

March 20

March 22

March 23

March 27

March 29

March 30

April 3

April 5

April 6

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage

