Scorpions Singer Klaus Meine Recovering from “Complex Spine Surgery,” Forcing Band to Cancel Performance

Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine has revealed that he recently had a major operation of his back, and the band has been forced to cancel a planned performance in Mexico City later this month as he continues his recovery.

In a message posted on the German rockers’ official website and social media pages, Meine wrote, “Knowing that some of our most amazing diehard fans live in Mexico, it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know, Scorpions will not be performing at the Vive Latino Festival on the 16th March 2024 in Mexico City.”

The 75-year-old singer continued, “The reason we have had to cancel is because I recently underwent a complex spine surgery, and my doctors expected me to be better and back on my feet in time for the show.”

Meine noted that although he’s been “making good progress” with his rehabilitation, “unfortunately, I have not recovered as expected.”

He added, “[A]fter talking with my medical team, I am advised that a 12-hour flight time and performing at 2000 meters altitude is a tough one for anybody and I am not well enough to travel and to give you the show you all deserve. … I hope we can come back to Mexico soon, to Rock you Like a Hurricane!!!!!”

Concluding his message, Meine wrote, “I am so sorry for causing this inconvenience to all our loyal Mexican fans and to the excellent promoters, and hope, for your understanding.”

The Scorpions’ 2024 Tour Plans

The Mexico City performance was to have been the Scorpions’ first concert of the year. The band now is slated to kick off its 2024 schedule this spring with its “Love at First Sting Las Vegas” residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The nine-show Vegas engagement runs from April 11 through May 3.

The band then head to the Middle East, Turkey, and Kazakhstan in late May for a handful concerts. After that, The Scorpions will launch a major European tour running from early June to early August. They also have lined up five shows in Germany in September.

Tickets for the Scorpions’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

