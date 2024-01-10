Scorpions Take to Social Media to Mourn Death of Former Drummer James Kottak: “Rock ’n’ Roll Forever”

The Scorpions are mourning the passing of their former drummer, James Kottak, who played drums with the German metal band from 1996 to 2016. Kottak died Tuesday, January 9, at age 61 in Louisville, Kentucky, his daughter Tobi confirmed to TMZ.

A cause of death has not been announced, although Kottak long struggled with alcohol abuse.

The Scorpions’ members posted a joint message paying tribute to Kottak on their official website and social media pages.

“Very sad news … our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61,” the note reads. “James was a wonderful human being , a great musician and loving family man … he was our ‘Brother from another Mother’ and will be truly missed. … Rock’n Roll Forever RIP James.”

The message is accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Kottak standing on his drum kit facing away from the audience, showing off a large back tattoo that reads, “Rock & Roll Forever.”

Scorpions bassist Pawel Maciwoda also posted his own tribute to Kottak on his personal Instagram, writing, “Goodbye James my dear friend. I hope you are in a better place. RIP.”

About Kottak

Kottak played on five Scorpions studio albums—Eye II Eye (1999), Unbreakable (2004), Humanity: Hour I (2007), Sting in the Tail (2010), and Return to Forever (2015). He was fired by the band because of issues with alcoholism, and was replaced by former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee.

Prior to joining the Scorpions, Kottak was a founding member of the band Kingdom Come, and also played with Buster Brown, Montrose, McAuley Schenker Group, Warrant, and other groups. While in the Scorpions, he released a few albums with his own solo project, Kottack. He rejoined Kingdom Come in 2018 and was still playing with the group at the time of his death.

Kingdome Come Frontman Pays Homage to Kottak

Kingdome Come frontman Lenny Wolf paid homage to Kottak in a post on the group’s Facebook page.

“A very lovable, emotional and charming guy who lived ‘Rock’n Roll’ to [its] fullest in any aspect, and one too many, has left through the final curtain,” Wolf wrote. “Should there be an after life, I hope we’ll meet under cosmic and peaceful circumstances. RIP my dearest Twilight Cruiser Jamo. Love ya and carry you within my heart forever and ever!”

Other Musicians Pay Tribute

A number of other noteworthy musicians also have been posting social-media messages reacting to Kottak’s death.

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo wrote, “I just heard of James Kottak’s passing. A good soul, an amazingly talented drummer and was nothing but a gentleman and someone I called my friend and brother. Rest in eternal peace brother James, you will be missed man… 🙏🏻❤️.”

Former Rough Cutt singer Paul Shortino, who played with Kottak in another project during the 1990s, wrote, “R.I.P. #JamesKottak Gonna Miss You my Friend. Playing your Drums in [heaven.] condolences go out to his children and family members🙏✌️❤️.”

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett posted the simple message, “RIP … James Kottak.”