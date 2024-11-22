Dolly Parton Was “Shocked” To Hear This Miley Cyrus Hit, Says “That Should Have Been My Song!”

Country queen Dolly Parton had a few choice words about her goddaughter Miley Cyrus’ 2023 song “Use To Be Young”. And as always, Parton is a real hoot.

Cyrus recently sat down with Harper’s Bazaar for an interview. There, she dished about her hit track “Used To Be Young” from Endless Summer Vacation. Specifically, Cyrus said that she was glad to release the track. However, she noted that her famous godmother was “shocked” when she first heard it.

“She goes, ‘I don’t know if I like that new ‘Used to Be Young’ song because it’s not fair that you’re singing about not being young when you’re young and beautiful,’” Cyrus quoted Parton. “‘And here I am, I’m like 80, and I’m like, that should have been my song!’”

We definitely get where Parton is coming from there. But at the same time, it’s important to remember that being a young 30-something in Hollywood isn’t exactly the same as being a young 30-something elsewhere. The pressure to be young and perfect has only gotten worse in recent years. And we get why Cyrus was feeling that pressure.

“I actually listened to that song yesterday, and I was asking myself, ‘Did I really need to put this out?’” Cyrus continued in the interview. “It was one of those things that maybe now that I’m a bit more private, I would’ve kept private, but I’m happy to have shared it. It just feels like a song that’s so personal that it’s hard for people to relate.”

Miley Cyrus’ Harper Bazaar Interview Gets Even More Vulnerable Outside of Chatting About Godmother Dolly Parton

During the interview, Cyrus also revealed that she is working on a visual album titled Something Beautiful. The “Flowers” hitmaker revealed that she was heavily inspired by the legendary 1979 concept album The Wall by Pink Floyd.

“My idea was making ‘The Wall’, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture,” said Cyrus of the upcoming album.

Cyrus also went on to say that the upcoming project will attempt to “medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.” Pink Floyd’s famed concept album had somewhat similar themes. That concept album portrayed what happens when a rock star’s ego gets too big, coupled with social isolation.

Cyrus has not revealed when exactly the visual album will be released.

