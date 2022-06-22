We’re bringing you some joyous news today: There’s going to be a little McCreery babbling and running around in a few months.

Hit singer/songwriter Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi Dugal McCreery (married 2018) have just announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby boy. “Baby boy McCreery coming soon! 😁💙,” Scotty announced on his Instagram.

Gabi echoed her own excitement on social media saying, “Baby boy McCreery coming soon! 🥹🥰💙,” to which Scotty replied, “🤠💙 Can’t wait! You’re gonna be the best mama!” Check out the adorable announcement photos below.

In an interview with People, Scotty explained that he and his wife are now in a good place, emotionally and physically, to have a child. “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life,” Scotty said.

He continued, “We’ve gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now’s a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”

Scotty went on to express his growing excitement to introduce his son to baseball (Scotty’s self-professed first love), golf, and, of course, music. And for her part, the baby boy’s mama is looking forward to using her career knowledge as a pediatric nurse to care for her son. “Even just down to changing diapers multiple times in a day, and figuring out how to soothe the baby when they’re upset, for sure has helped,” Gabi said of her nursing experience.

After the baby boy arrives (the McCreerys have yet to announce his name), both the McCreerys are hoping to take him on the road as soon as possible. The couple still enjoys traveling and wants to start ’em young when it comes to fostering a love for being on the road. Hittin’ the road shouldn’t be too hard, Scotty is an acclaimed and touring country artist after all. His latest album, Same Truck, was released late last year and has several upcoming tour dates.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage