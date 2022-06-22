Chris Stapleton Delays Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Chris Stapleton has postponed a string of shows after testing positive for COVID-19. Shows in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Denver, Colorado will be pushed back to the following weekend as a result.

The Salt Lake City show will now take place on July 1 with the two back-to-back Denver shows slated for July 2 and 3.

“To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” Stapleton wrote in a social media post.

He continued, “The shows will be rescheduled to the following weekend and we hope you can join us then. Please contact your point of purchase if you cannot.”

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows. We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love and support and can’t wait to see you next week,” he concluded.

Back in April, Stapleton saw another Covid setback in his touring plans as the Kentucky-raised singer postponed a run of dates in Canada. On that occasion, the postponement was due to a positive case within Stapleton’s backing band and the possibility of “subsequent exposures.”

Stapleton is currently touring the U.S. in support of his fourth and most recent studio album, Starting Over. The LP soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart following its release in 2020.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy