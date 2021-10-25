Scotty McCreery Announces 2022 Same Truck Tour Dates

Following the release of his fifth studio album Same Truck, Scotty McCreery is hitting the road. The “Five More Minutes” singer announced dates for his 2022 Tour named for the album.

Joining McCreery on tour will be supporting acts, Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, or Kameron Marlowe on select dates, and King Calaway as the opening act. 

“I am looking forward to kicking off 2022 with my Same Truck Tour,” said McCreery. “I’m also glad to have Tenille, Callista, Kameron, and King Calaway joining us for select dates. It’s gonna be a great way to start the new year!” 

The 15-date trek across the U.S. will kick off on January 20 in Raleigh, North Carolina, making stops in Cedar Rapids, Detroit, Denver, Sioux Falls, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, before wrapping on February 19 in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

McCreery recently celebrated his fourth consecutive No. 1 hit with the lead single “You Time.” Co-written with producers Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis, “You Time” follows McCreery’s previous No. 1 hits, “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” and “In Between,” from his 2018 album Seasons Change.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 am local time at ScottyMcCreery.com.

Scotty McCreery’s 2022 Same Truck Tour
 
January 20                   The Ritz*~                                                                  Raleigh, N.C.
January 21                   American Music Hall*~                                             Lancaster, Pa.
January 22                   Del Lago Resort & Casino – The Vine*~                  Waterloo, N.Y.
January 27                   The Paramount^~                                                       Huntington, N.Y.
January 28                   Orange County Fair Speedway^~                              Middletown, N.Y.
January 29                   Parx Casino – Xcite Center^~                                    Bensalem, Pa.
February 3                   Paramount Theater#~                                                 Cedar Rapids, Idaho
February 4                   Treasure Island Resort Casino +                                 Welch, Minn.
                                     Island Event Center#~
February 5                   The District#~                                                             Sioux Falls, S.D.
February 10                 The Fillmore Detroit#~                                              Detroit, Mich.
February 11                 The Intersection#~                                                      Grand Rapids, Mich.
February 12                 W.D. Packard Music Hall#~                                      Warren, Ohio
February 17                 Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts                      Salina, Kan.
February 18                 The Grizzly Rose                                                        Denver, Colo.
February 19                 Vilar Performing Arts Center                                     Beaver Creek, Colo.
 
* Denotes Kameron Marlowe as support
~ Denotes King Calaway as support
^ Denotes Callista Clark as support
# Denotes Tenille Arts as support

Photo by John Shearer

