Scotty McCreery To Attend NC State Final Four Game Thanks to an Assist From Lee Brice

Sharing a love for music at a young age, Scotty McCreery dreamed of performing on stage one day. And that day eventually came when he received a spot on American Idol in 2011. Although excited to just be on the show, the singer dominated the competition and ended up winning season 10. Since that crowning moment, McCreery released five studio albums, with his sixth releasing this year. While thrilled about touring and sharing his music with fans, McCreery recently detailed how Lee Brice helped him attend the NC State Final Four game and perform the same night.

While there have been some extraordinary achievements in technology over the last few years, time travel is still a topic of science fiction. But when McCreery learned that NC State was facing off against Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday night, he started to wonder if he could make the game and show. Performing at Boots in the Park in San Diego, California the same time the game was scheduled to start, McCreery turned to Brice for help.

Posting a video on Twitter, McCreery shared the details of how Brice made his dream come true. “Y’all, I have to give a massive shoutout to my man Lee Brice. Wolfpack nation, I’m going to the game. I’ll be in Phoenix for the Final Four game on Saturday. And I’ve got a show that night in San Diego, got a show that night, Boots in the Park. It’s me, Lee Brice, Thomas Rhett, a few others, it’s gonna be a fantastic show. I wouldn’t miss it. Wouldn’t cancel the show for basketball. Man, would I love to try and do both. The schedule had me going on at 6 o’clock in San Diego.” He continued, “I got to thinkin’, I was like, man Lee’s on at 7:35 I think is what the schedule said, and I was like if there’s any chance we could switch, I could do it.”

Scotty McCreery Insists Lee Brice Is A “Class Act”

Sharing how the conversation went, McCreery explained, “I hit lee up, and i said ‘Lee, you can totally say no.’ And he deserves that spot, he’s been going it longer, has all the hits, you name it. I said ‘But man, is there any chance you’d be willing to switch spots with me and go on at six and I’ll go on at 7:30 so I can get to Phoenix for the Final Four game?’”

Although knowing it was a long shot, McCreery praised Brice for working with him. “And Lee, just the class act that he is, he looked at me and said, ‘Scotty, if it’s important to you, it’s important to me. It’s not even an ask. Let’s do it.’ So me and Lee are gonna switch spots, he’s gonna go on at six, I’m gonna go on at like 7:45. And I’ll be in Phoenix for the game at three to cheer on the Wolfpack, baby.”

