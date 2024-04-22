Watch Scotty McCreery Achieve His Lifelong Dream as Randy Travis and Josh Turner Welcome Him to the Grand Ole Opry Family

Scotty McCreery’s career has been full of wins. First, he won American Idol. Then, he began topping the country charts and taking home trophies. To date, the North Carolina native has taken home awards from the Academy of Country Music, CMT, and BMI. Additionally, he has launched five singles to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart and three albums to the top of the publication’s Top Country Albums chart. Saturday night(April 20), his lifelong dream came true when he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Videos by American Songwriter

Two of McCreery’s musical heroes—Randy Travis and Josh Turner—were there to welcome him into the Opry family. Turner had a heartfelt speech ready to welcome the “I Love You This Big” singer to the fold. First, though, he leaned on the late great George Jones, sharing the chorus to his 1983 hit “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes.” –Who’s gonna fill their shoes / Who’s gonna stand that tall? / Who’s gonna play the Opry / and the Wabash Cannonball / Who’s gonna give their heart and soul / To get to me and you? / Lord, I wonder who’s gonna fill their shoes.

[RELATED: Scotty McCreery Prepares For Opry Induction, Fifth Album ‘Rise and Fall’: Exclusive]

“Scotty is not only a fine singer and a songwriter but he’s a great man, husband, and now father. I’m proud of him and I’m proud that he is filling the shoes of the artists before him. With artists like him, country music is in great shape,” Turner said. Then, he presented McCreery with the Opry Member Award.

Scotty McCreery Reacts to Grand Ole Opry Membership

Yesterday, McCreery took to social media to share his thoughts on being the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. “Last night was truly a dream come true,” he wrote in the post. “I’ve always revered the Opry for its deep history, tradition, and what it’s meant to country music,” he added.

“I hoped one day, through a lot of hard work, I would one day be considered worthy of joining their amazing family. Last night, that dream became reality,” he continued. McCreery concluded his post with, “Thank you Opry, Josh Turner, and Randy Travis.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images