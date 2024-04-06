Bunnie Xo Sends Message to CMT Music Awards After Jelly Roll’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing

While country music houses numerous hit stars and icons, over the last few years, the entire genre watched as Jelly Roll took over. Besides touring and releasing new music, Jelly Roll gained a sizable following thanks to his honesty and ability to connect with others. And it also helps that he and his wife, Bunnie Xo, constantly share their lives on social media. With nothing off limits, the couple gave a rare glimpse into their lives. Showing how hilarious they can be, Bunnie Xo recently shared a video after Jelly Roll’s plane needed to land due to a malfunction.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although traveling by plane is one of the fastest ways to travel, no passenger wants to hear that they have to make an emergency landing thousands of feet in the air. And what can make it even worse is when it is due to a malfunction. While a scary situation, both Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are completely fine and it looks like the country singer still made it to Austin before the CMT Awards kick off this weekend.

“CMT I swear we’re coming,” Bunnie Xo ensured in the caption of her video.

With the ability to find humor in even the most stressful situations, Bunnie Xo decided to share a video of what it was like during the plane flight. The video features her surrounded by friends with all of them sharing a concerned look. She captioned the post, “When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction.”

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Reveals What He Brings to the Table As an Expert Mentor on ‘American Idol’]

Jelly Roll Wins Big At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Gaining thousands of views, fans loved the video while glad that the situation worked out. Comments included, “I love how everyone else looks terrified and Bunnie looks just mad as hell. Lol. Hope you are all safe and sound.” Another person added, “Last time I flew I got nervous and said, ‘Well we could die.’ And my grandma looked me dead in my eyes and said, ‘we’re not that lucky.’ I was flabbergasted!”

As for Jelly Roll, he recently expanded his stardom when winning big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Besides winning and performing with Lainey Wilson, the singer expressed his love for what he does. “To be one of the voices coming through your radio and to be the best new country artist and represent country music and the best new pop artist, you want to know what it means to a kid like me? I was thinking about it, ‘What does it mean when a guy like me gets the opportunity to be the new pop artists of the year?’ It means that God will always use the least likely messenger with the biggest message every single time. “

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)