Legendary 80s Rock Band Reveals Frontman Replacement Following Lead Singer’s Retirement

Looking to hit the road in 2026, fans of Twisted Sister were shocked when the band suddenly canceled all shows. That shock turned into concern when Dee Snider announced his retirement. That was all it took for rumors to completely take over. While Snider promised the decision came due to his age, many wondered what was going to happen to Twisted Sister. With some wondering if it was the end, the band announced a new lineup of shows featuring Sebastian Bach.

Fans of Twisted Sister have been on a roller coaster of emotions recently with canceled shows, retirement announcements, and now a new frontman. But on Tuesday, the group shared a post on Instagram, revealing Bach to be the new lead singer for a limited run. “Twisted Sister members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda are thrilled to announce that iconic vocalist and frontman Sebastian Bach will be fronting the band for a handful of select dates this fall.”

Already announcing his own shows in 2026, Bach will juggle both as Twisted Sister added, “These appearances do not affect or conflict with Sebastian’s current or future solo touring schedule, which remains fully intact.”

Sebastian Bach “Honored And Overjoyed” To Join Twisted Sister

With fans offering their thoughts and opinions on the decision, Bach was still processing the news. “I am the lead singer of Twisted Sister. I keep saying that over and over to myself and anybody else who will listen. Today I am absolutely honoured and overjoyed to pay tribute to the legacy of some of my favourite music and musicians of my whole life!”

Considering himself a true fan, Bach revealed more details about the schedule. “We have agreed to do six shows this year together, and I am really looking forward to this.”

As for Snider, he promised fans he was not dying. “The rumors have run wild that I am on my death bed. I am not. I just can’t do those things that I did in my 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s. Alright? Otherwise I’m alive and well. I’m enjoying life.”

While in good health and excited for the future, Snider wanted to walk off the stage on his own terms. “The truth of the matter is: I don’t want you to see me up there being less than you expect me to be. You got memories of a great show that I did? That’s what I want to leave you with.”

