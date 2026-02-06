Twisted Sister Frontman Dee Snider Announces Departure

Since the late 1970s, Dee Snider stood at the front of Twisted Sister. Producing rock anthems like “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, Snider embraced the era of hair metal. But sadly, every era must come to an end. With Twisted Sister already planning shows throughout 2026, fans were shocked when Snider announced he was leaving the group. Not wanting fans to wonder exactly what happened, the singer revealed he struggled with chronic pain.

Sharing a statement on the Twisted Sister website, the band wrote, “A lifetime of legendarily aggressive performing has taken its toll on Dee Snider’s body and soul. Unbeknownst to the public (until now) Snider (70) suffers from degenerative arthritis and has had several surgeries over the years just to keep going, able to only perform a few songs at a time in pain.”

Staying silent on the matter until now, degenerative arthritis or osteoarthritis is considered the “most common form of arthritis, affecting millions of people worldwide. It happens when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time. Although osteoarthritis can damage any joint, the condition most commonly affects joints in the hands, knees, hips and spine.”

Dee Snider Not Willing To Slow Down With Twisted Sister

Already battling through the pain, Twisted Sister highlighted the toll the rock and roll lifestyle took on the singer. “Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life’s work has taken its toll on his heart as well. He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades.”

Listening to his body and the doctors, Snider decided to walk off the stage. Wanting fans to remember him at his best, the singer insisted there was only one way he knew how to rock. “I don’t know of any other way to rock. The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self.”

For decades, Snider gave everything he had to Twisted Sister, building a legacy that helped define an entire era of rock music. While he may be stepping away from the stage, the music and attitude he helped create will continue to live on with fans around the world.

