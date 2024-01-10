Selena Gomez Stepping Away From Social Media to Focus “On What Really Matters,” Shares Heartwarming Video of Benny Blanco

While being a successful musician is already hard, being both a musician who also works in Hollywood can almost be impossible. At least for those who aren’t Selena Gomez. Over the years, the singer not only released albums like Revival and Rare, but she also starred in films like Spring Breakers and Hotel Transylvania. Recently, the star, who is nurturing a relationship with Benny Blanco, announced she was stepping away from social media yet again.

Always willing to share aspects of her life in the spotlight with fans on Instagram, Gomez decided to take a step away to focus “on what really matters.” Posting a short video on her stories showing Blanco playing with two children, the singer announced “I’m off social media for a while.”

Again, throughout her years on social media, the singer has taken a few breaks from posting. Back in October, Gomez once again stepped away from the internet due to the hate and violence she witnessed. Selena insisted it was “because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific.” She later added, “I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

Selena Gomez Shares Pictures From Golden Globes

With it only a matter of time before Gomez returns, she did share some pictures from the 2024 Golden Globes she attended on Sunday. In the collage of pictures, the singer showcased her dress for the evening and the dazzling jewelry she decided to wear. She also snapped pictures of her spending time with celebrities like Meryl Streep, who she starred with in Only Murders in the Building. And given her love for Blanco, the pair also shared some intimate moments.

Gaining nearly 7 million likes, fans loved the behind-the-scenes access to the Golden Globes. Comments included, “Oh my goodness that hug was heaven on a pancake. BIG kiss to you my love. We needed that!” Another one read, “Mother is mothering. You looked so beautiful Selena and red suits you so well.”

