Friday, August 14, 2020
September/October 2020 Lyric Contest Winners

American Songwriter

-

Congratulations to all our September/October 2020 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the November/December contest, deadline September 15 @ 11:59 PM CST.

1st Place
 
“This Long Life”
 by Mark Miller
 (Arvada, CO)
  
 Life is short, with a few long stretches
 A few dropped calls, ‘til you get the message
 A few dropped balls, and a few great catches
 This long life is way too short
  
 Life is hard, but it’s soft in places
 A few tight spots, and some open spaces
 Some big ol’ smiles, on familiar faces
 This long life is way too short
  
 (Chorus)
 Life is sweet, when you’re sitting in the driver’s seat
 Blazing down the trails that come your way
 Life flows by, like a rolling river
 This long life is way too short
  
 This long life
 Yeah, this long life
 This long life is way too short
  
 Life is tough, when you’re in the trenches
 A bumper crop, and some mended fences
 Some all-star dreams, when you’re on the benches
 This long life is way too short
  
 (Chorus)
 Life is sweet, when you’re sitting in the driver’s seat
 Winding down the roads that come your way
 Life flows by, like a rolling river
 This long life is way too short
  
 Right here, this time, this place
 We all should embrace
 Cause this long life is way too short
  
 This long life
 Yeah, this long life
 This long life is way too short
  
   
  
 2nd
  
 “Lover’s Waltz” 
 by Darryel Reigh
 (Oklahoma City, OK)
  
  
 An open air dancehall, sawdust on the floor
 From the fields and the fact’ries, folks flood through the door
 To lighten their labor with music once more
 And dance to the lover’s waltz
  
 1,2,3 fiddles count 3/4 time.
 Clearly a message ‘tween your heart and mine
 Your hand in my hand, and see our eyes shine
 As we dance to the lover’s waltz
  
 Your touch on my shoulder, your cheek on my cheek
 Mute in a moment, too sacred for speech
 The skies clear above us, the stars in our reach
 As we dance to the lover’s waltz
  
 Flushed with a fever, that flows from your arms.
 Moonlight and magic, a chance I’ll be charmed.
  
 It’s likely years later, I’ll still think of you
 A fragrance of perfume, the slide of a shoe
 Memories mystic never far from my view
 And our dance to the lover’s waltz
  
  
  
 3rd
  
 “Pedal Hits the Floor”
 by Theresa Daley
 (Tampa, FL)
  
  
 Deep breaths in a tight chest, feels like judgement day
 Will they still love me after what I’m gonna say
 All I see is the fire and brimstone that the preacher said I’d see
 If I make the choice to be who I was born to be
  
 I don’t wanna live in shadows no more
 I don’t wanna live in fear of what’s behind that closet door
 The path’s been paved by those who came before
 And there’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor
  
 Mom came in and I told her my sins
 Like I was in the confession box
 All I could do was keep my mind focused on the ticking clock
 She said hold your head up and breathe in deep
 Wipe those tears from your skin
 You were made by God the way you are
 And you’re anything but a sin
  
 I don’t wanna live in shadows no more
 I don’t wanna live in fear of what’s behind that closet door
 The path’s been paved by those who came before
 And there’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor
  
 Now I’m grown with kids of my own
 With faith as strong as mine
 That the world’s getting better one day after another
 Cause love’s always on time
 So hold your head up like my mama said
 And wipe those tears from your skin
 You were made by God the way you are
 And you're anything but a sin
  
 I don’t wanna live in shadows no more
 I don’t wanna live in fear of what’s behind that closet door
 The path’s been paved by those who came before
 And there’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor
 There’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor
  
  
  
 4th
  
 “My Old House (Barrett)”
 by John Bryant
 (Mount Juliet, TN)
  
 Verse 1:
 No one saw it coming; it took us by surprise
 Mama’s heart was breaking, I saw it in her eyes
 She painted every wall, laid the tiles on her knees
 We handed them our home, when she handed them our keys
  
 Verse 2:
 I remember when they bought it, there was space for us to roam
 ‘Ran into a bedroom, and claimed it as my own
 Looking through my window, my brother’s in a tree
 And right down there below him, my dog had raised his knee
  
 Chorus:
 Somebody’s living in my old house
 And I need for them to leave
 Each day they hold the title
 They’re building memories
 Wanna crash in my old room
 ‘Till momma says Let’s Eat!
 Wanna walk into the kitchen
 To find my brother took my seat
  
 Somebody’s living in my old house
 Leaving handprints in the hall
 I bet they have repainted
 all of Mama’s walls
 Wanna crash in my old room
 My brother here with me
 We’ll look out through the window
 To watch our families
  
 Bridge:
 My old house is just a memory
 I’m not a prisoner to the past
 I’ve moved forward with my life
 But I’m glad the memories last
 Home is where the heart is
 Mine’s not hiding on this street
 I guess I’m just nostalgic
 For a time I can’t repeat
  
 Verse 3:
 My folks are back together, Dad got his life on track
 Mama’s heart is mending, I’m glad she took him back
 Our old house is looking happy, they’ll keep it if they’re smart
 My old room is lost to Time, but I keep it in my heart
  
 Chorus:
 Somebody’s living in my old house
 And I need for them to leave
 Each day they hold the title
 They’re building memories
  
 Wanna crash in my old room
 ‘Till momma says Let’s Eat!
 Wanna walk into the kitchen
 To find my brother took my seat
  
 Somebody’s living in my old house
 Leaving handprints in the hall
 I bet they have repainted
 all of Mama’s walls
  
 Wanna crash in my old room
 Have my brother here with me
 We’ll look out through the window
 To watch our families
  
  
  
 Honorable Mention
  
 “West ‘By God’ Virginia”
 by Jason Gartin
 (Rutledge, TN)
  
  
 “My Church is a Fishing Hole”
 By Chad Mitchell
 (Silver Creek, WA)
  
  
 “Fishin’”
 By Tyler Porter
 (Apex, NC)
  
  
 “The Kind Of Dad I Want To Be”
 By Jimi Anderson
 (Cave Creek, AZ)
  
  
 “Kisses On My Window”
 By James Morton
 (Sautee, GA)
  
  
 “Stagecoach To The Moon”
 By Robert Kelly
 (Burlingame, CA)
  
  
 “Look Up and Say Hello”
 By Elliot Hamilton
 (New Orleans, CA)
  
  
 “The Tattoo”
 By Todd Rhodes
 (Corydon, IN)
  
  
 “To Love Is To Live”
 By Jeanne M. Freer
 (Poughkeepsie, NY)
  
  
 “Miles”
 By Robert Kelly
 (Burlingame, CA)

