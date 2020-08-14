Congratulations to all our September/October 2020 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the November/December contest, deadline September 15 @ 11:59 PM CST.

1st Place



“This Long Life”

by Mark Miller

(Arvada, CO)



Life is short, with a few long stretches

A few dropped calls, ‘til you get the message

A few dropped balls, and a few great catches

This long life is way too short



Life is hard, but it’s soft in places

A few tight spots, and some open spaces

Some big ol’ smiles, on familiar faces

This long life is way too short



(Chorus)

Life is sweet, when you’re sitting in the driver’s seat

Blazing down the trails that come your way

Life flows by, like a rolling river

This long life is way too short



This long life

Yeah, this long life

This long life is way too short



Life is tough, when you’re in the trenches

A bumper crop, and some mended fences

Some all-star dreams, when you’re on the benches

This long life is way too short



(Chorus)

Life is sweet, when you’re sitting in the driver’s seat

Winding down the roads that come your way

Life flows by, like a rolling river

This long life is way too short



Right here, this time, this place

We all should embrace

Cause this long life is way too short



This long life

Yeah, this long life

This long life is way too short







2nd



“Lover’s Waltz”

by Darryel Reigh

(Oklahoma City, OK)





An open air dancehall, sawdust on the floor

From the fields and the fact’ries, folks flood through the door

To lighten their labor with music once more

And dance to the lover’s waltz



1,2,3 fiddles count 3/4 time.

Clearly a message ‘tween your heart and mine

Your hand in my hand, and see our eyes shine

As we dance to the lover’s waltz



Your touch on my shoulder, your cheek on my cheek

Mute in a moment, too sacred for speech

The skies clear above us, the stars in our reach

As we dance to the lover’s waltz



Flushed with a fever, that flows from your arms.

Moonlight and magic, a chance I’ll be charmed.



It’s likely years later, I’ll still think of you

A fragrance of perfume, the slide of a shoe

Memories mystic never far from my view

And our dance to the lover’s waltz







3rd



“Pedal Hits the Floor”

by Theresa Daley

(Tampa, FL)





Deep breaths in a tight chest, feels like judgement day

Will they still love me after what I’m gonna say

All I see is the fire and brimstone that the preacher said I’d see

If I make the choice to be who I was born to be



I don’t wanna live in shadows no more

I don’t wanna live in fear of what’s behind that closet door

The path’s been paved by those who came before

And there’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor



Mom came in and I told her my sins

Like I was in the confession box

All I could do was keep my mind focused on the ticking clock

She said hold your head up and breathe in deep

Wipe those tears from your skin

You were made by God the way you are

And you’re anything but a sin



I don’t wanna live in shadows no more

I don’t wanna live in fear of what’s behind that closet door

The path’s been paved by those who came before

And there’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor



Now I’m grown with kids of my own

With faith as strong as mine

That the world’s getting better one day after another

Cause love’s always on time

So hold your head up like my mama said

And wipe those tears from your skin

You were made by God the way you are

And you're anything but a sin



I don’t wanna live in shadows no more

I don’t wanna live in fear of what’s behind that closet door

The path’s been paved by those who came before

And there’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor

There’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor







4th



“My Old House (Barrett)”

by John Bryant

(Mount Juliet, TN)



Verse 1:

No one saw it coming; it took us by surprise

Mama’s heart was breaking, I saw it in her eyes

She painted every wall, laid the tiles on her knees

We handed them our home, when she handed them our keys



Verse 2:

I remember when they bought it, there was space for us to roam

‘Ran into a bedroom, and claimed it as my own

Looking through my window, my brother’s in a tree

And right down there below him, my dog had raised his knee



Chorus:

Somebody’s living in my old house

And I need for them to leave

Each day they hold the title

They’re building memories

Wanna crash in my old room

‘Till momma says Let’s Eat!

Wanna walk into the kitchen

To find my brother took my seat



Somebody’s living in my old house

Leaving handprints in the hall

I bet they have repainted

all of Mama’s walls

Wanna crash in my old room

My brother here with me

We’ll look out through the window

To watch our families



Bridge:

My old house is just a memory

I’m not a prisoner to the past

I’ve moved forward with my life

But I’m glad the memories last

Home is where the heart is

Mine’s not hiding on this street

I guess I’m just nostalgic

For a time I can’t repeat



Verse 3:

My folks are back together, Dad got his life on track

Mama’s heart is mending, I’m glad she took him back

Our old house is looking happy, they’ll keep it if they’re smart

My old room is lost to Time, but I keep it in my heart



Chorus:

Somebody’s living in my old house

And I need for them to leave

Each day they hold the title

They’re building memories



Wanna crash in my old room

‘Till momma says Let’s Eat!

Wanna walk into the kitchen

To find my brother took my seat



Somebody’s living in my old house

Leaving handprints in the hall

I bet they have repainted

all of Mama’s walls



Wanna crash in my old room

Have my brother here with me

We’ll look out through the window

To watch our families







Honorable Mention



“West ‘By God’ Virginia”

by Jason Gartin

(Rutledge, TN)





“My Church is a Fishing Hole”

By Chad Mitchell

(Silver Creek, WA)





“Fishin’”

By Tyler Porter

(Apex, NC)





“The Kind Of Dad I Want To Be”

By Jimi Anderson

(Cave Creek, AZ)





“Kisses On My Window”

By James Morton

(Sautee, GA)





“Stagecoach To The Moon”

By Robert Kelly

(Burlingame, CA)





“Look Up and Say Hello”

By Elliot Hamilton

(New Orleans, CA)





“The Tattoo”

By Todd Rhodes

(Corydon, IN)





“To Love Is To Live”

By Jeanne M. Freer

(Poughkeepsie, NY)





“Miles”

By Robert Kelly

(Burlingame, CA)