1st Place
“This Long Life”
by Mark Miller
(Arvada, CO)
Life is short, with a few long stretches
A few dropped calls, ‘til you get the message
A few dropped balls, and a few great catches
This long life is way too short
Life is hard, but it’s soft in places
A few tight spots, and some open spaces
Some big ol’ smiles, on familiar faces
This long life is way too short
(Chorus)
Life is sweet, when you’re sitting in the driver’s seat
Blazing down the trails that come your way
Life flows by, like a rolling river
This long life is way too short
This long life
Yeah, this long life
This long life is way too short
Life is tough, when you’re in the trenches
A bumper crop, and some mended fences
Some all-star dreams, when you’re on the benches
This long life is way too short
(Chorus)
Life is sweet, when you’re sitting in the driver’s seat
Winding down the roads that come your way
Life flows by, like a rolling river
This long life is way too short
Right here, this time, this place
We all should embrace
Cause this long life is way too short
This long life
Yeah, this long life
This long life is way too short
2nd
“Lover’s Waltz”
by Darryel Reigh
(Oklahoma City, OK)
An open air dancehall, sawdust on the floor
From the fields and the fact’ries, folks flood through the door
To lighten their labor with music once more
And dance to the lover’s waltz
1,2,3 fiddles count 3/4 time.
Clearly a message ‘tween your heart and mine
Your hand in my hand, and see our eyes shine
As we dance to the lover’s waltz
Your touch on my shoulder, your cheek on my cheek
Mute in a moment, too sacred for speech
The skies clear above us, the stars in our reach
As we dance to the lover’s waltz
Flushed with a fever, that flows from your arms.
Moonlight and magic, a chance I’ll be charmed.
It’s likely years later, I’ll still think of you
A fragrance of perfume, the slide of a shoe
Memories mystic never far from my view
And our dance to the lover’s waltz
3rd
“Pedal Hits the Floor”
by Theresa Daley
(Tampa, FL)
Deep breaths in a tight chest, feels like judgement day
Will they still love me after what I’m gonna say
All I see is the fire and brimstone that the preacher said I’d see
If I make the choice to be who I was born to be
I don’t wanna live in shadows no more
I don’t wanna live in fear of what’s behind that closet door
The path’s been paved by those who came before
And there’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor
Mom came in and I told her my sins
Like I was in the confession box
All I could do was keep my mind focused on the ticking clock
She said hold your head up and breathe in deep
Wipe those tears from your skin
You were made by God the way you are
And you’re anything but a sin
I don’t wanna live in shadows no more
I don’t wanna live in fear of what’s behind that closet door
The path’s been paved by those who came before
And there’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor
Now I’m grown with kids of my own
With faith as strong as mine
That the world’s getting better one day after another
Cause love’s always on time
So hold your head up like my mama said
And wipe those tears from your skin
You were made by God the way you are
And you're anything but a sin
I don’t wanna live in shadows no more
I don’t wanna live in fear of what’s behind that closet door
The path’s been paved by those who came before
And there’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor
There’s no stopping once the pedal hits the floor
4th
“My Old House (Barrett)”
by John Bryant
(Mount Juliet, TN)
Verse 1:
No one saw it coming; it took us by surprise
Mama’s heart was breaking, I saw it in her eyes
She painted every wall, laid the tiles on her knees
We handed them our home, when she handed them our keys
Verse 2:
I remember when they bought it, there was space for us to roam
‘Ran into a bedroom, and claimed it as my own
Looking through my window, my brother’s in a tree
And right down there below him, my dog had raised his knee
Chorus:
Somebody’s living in my old house
And I need for them to leave
Each day they hold the title
They’re building memories
Wanna crash in my old room
‘Till momma says Let’s Eat!
Wanna walk into the kitchen
To find my brother took my seat
Somebody’s living in my old house
Leaving handprints in the hall
I bet they have repainted
all of Mama’s walls
Wanna crash in my old room
My brother here with me
We’ll look out through the window
To watch our families
Bridge:
My old house is just a memory
I’m not a prisoner to the past
I’ve moved forward with my life
But I’m glad the memories last
Home is where the heart is
Mine’s not hiding on this street
I guess I’m just nostalgic
For a time I can’t repeat
Verse 3:
My folks are back together, Dad got his life on track
Mama’s heart is mending, I’m glad she took him back
Our old house is looking happy, they’ll keep it if they’re smart
My old room is lost to Time, but I keep it in my heart
Chorus:
Somebody’s living in my old house
And I need for them to leave
Each day they hold the title
They’re building memories
Wanna crash in my old room
‘Till momma says Let’s Eat!
Wanna walk into the kitchen
To find my brother took my seat
Somebody’s living in my old house
Leaving handprints in the hall
I bet they have repainted
all of Mama’s walls
Wanna crash in my old room
Have my brother here with me
We’ll look out through the window
To watch our families
Honorable Mention
“West ‘By God’ Virginia”
by Jason Gartin
(Rutledge, TN)
“My Church is a Fishing Hole”
By Chad Mitchell
(Silver Creek, WA)
“Fishin’”
By Tyler Porter
(Apex, NC)
“The Kind Of Dad I Want To Be”
By Jimi Anderson
(Cave Creek, AZ)
“Kisses On My Window”
By James Morton
(Sautee, GA)
“Stagecoach To The Moon”
By Robert Kelly
(Burlingame, CA)
“Look Up and Say Hello”
By Elliot Hamilton
(New Orleans, CA)
“The Tattoo”
By Todd Rhodes
(Corydon, IN)
“To Love Is To Live”
By Jeanne M. Freer
(Poughkeepsie, NY)
“Miles”
By Robert Kelly
(Burlingame, CA)