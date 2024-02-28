The Avett Brothers Return After Five Years with Their Rick Rubin-Produced Self-Titled Album

It has been five long years since The Avett Brothers released their last full-length album Closer Than Together. Since then, they’ve released an EP and developed a musical inspired by and including their music, and more. Today, they announced their upcoming self-titled album. Get a taste of what the North Carolina-based band has in store with the first single, “Love of a Girl” below.

The Avett Brothers isn’t just the band’s first new album in five years. It also marks their return to Ramseur Records/Thirty Tigers. They last released Emotionalism (2007) on the label before they moved to Republic/UMG for a string of releases.

According to a press release, The Avett Brothers “is a collection of songs seen through a lens of independently studied spirituality; questions and considerations in the interest of the divine unknowable. In an ongoing attempt to comprehend existence and our interpersonal connectedness.”

The Avett Brothers traveled from coast to coast to record this album. They had sessions in producer Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, a studio in Nashville, Mar Vista, and their hometown of Concord, North Carolina.

The Avett Brothers will hit record store shelves and streaming services on May 17th. Preorders are available now.

The Avett Brothers Tracklist

“Never Apart (w/ Vocal Prelude)” “Love Of A Girl” “Cheap Coffee” “Forever Now” “Country Kid” “Orion’s Belt” “2020 Regret” “Same Broken Bones” “We Are Loved”

4/9-4/13 – Riviera Maya, MX – The Avett Brothers At The Beach

4/19 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium #

5/3-5/5 – Charlotte, NC – Lovin’ Life Festival

5/16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center w/ City and Colour

5/17 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium^

5/18 – Boston, MA – Suffolk Downs^

5/21 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl^

5/23 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena^

5/24 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC^

6/14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium #

6/15 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles

6/16 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium

7/3 – Taos, NM – Kit Carson Park w/ Iron & Wine

7/5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Little Feat

7/6 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Melissa Etheridge

7/7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Dawes

7/10 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Co

7/12 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

7/13 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

7/14 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/26 – Washington, DC – FedExField #

8/16 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair

8/17 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park w/ Trampled by Turtles

8/18 – E. Troy, WI – Alpine Valley w/ Trampled by Turtles

8/20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!*

8/21 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre*

8/23 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion*

8/24 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

11/8-11/10 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush “Avett Moon”

^w/ Sierra Ferrell

#w/ Luke Combs

*w/ Sammy Rae & The Friends

Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

