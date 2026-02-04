Shaboozey Shares Personal Statement Following Backlash to Grammy Speech

Walking into the Grammy Awards, Shaboozey didn’t know he would be making history. Nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with Jelly Roll on “Amen”, the country singer became the first Black man to win in the category. Excited to be the one to cross the historic milestone, the singer soaked in the moment, offering a heartfelt acceptance speech. But the celebration quickly turned sour when his speech brought him a mountain of backlash.

Throughout the Grammys, stars like Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny used their time on the stage to show their support for immigrants looking to start a new life in the United States.

Pushing back on the current White House administration, Shaboozey added his name to that list when he said, “The last thing I want to say, immigrants built this country, literally. Actually. So this is for them, for all children of immigrants. This is also for those who came to this country in search of a better opportunity to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all, and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it.”

Shaboozey ended his speech, adding, “Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories, and your traditions here. You give America color. I love y’all so much. Thank you”.

Shaboozey Declares “This Moment Belongs To Us All”

While not targeting a political party, Shaboozey only wanted to highlight those immigrants who added their rich history to the legacy of America. But some online took issue with the statement, claiming that the singer overlooked the crucial role Black people played in building the country.

The backlash grew to a point that Shaboozey eventually broke his silence, writing, “First and foremost, I want to express my deep gratitude to everyone who has supported and celebrated my journey as an artist. I also want to acknowledge the conversation surrounding my acceptance speech”.

A letter from me 🖤 pic.twitter.com/DgcOavMHjx — Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) February 3, 2026

Hoping to use his time on the Grammy stage to encourage and inspire, Shaboozey continued, “I know and believe that we – Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth. I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had”.

With Shaboozey knowing the history he made at the Grammy awards, he made sure the Black community knew, “This moment belongs to all of us”.

