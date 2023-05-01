Shania Twain Launches Queen of Me Tour

Shania Twain has officially kicked off her highly anticipated Queen of Me Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The best-selling female artist in country music history officially stepped into the spotlight for the tour’s first leg in Spokane, Washington, at Spokane Arena on Friday, April 28.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The high-energy set took ticket-holders on a journey through her three-decade-long career and tracks from her recently released album, Queen of Me. The sold-out crowd catapulted to its feet when they heard the captivating chords of “Waking Up Dreaming” at the start of the show. It wasn’t until the lively chorus that the icon made her grand appearance in an eye-catching ensemble.

While performing on a vibrant stage that features state-of-the-art visuals and a rocket ship initialed “ST,” – she delivered a handful of fan favorites such as “Up!,” “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You),” “I’m Gonna Getcha Good,” “Any Man Of Mine,” “From This Moment On,” “You’re Still the One,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Twain joined forces with creative producers Corey FitzGerald (Adele, Blackprint, Kendrick Lamar), BLINK’s Tom Colbourne, and Rupa Rathod (Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Doja Cat) to create the immersive experience that displays high-end production and striking screen graphics.

According to a press release, the singer/songwriter shared a mashup of tracks that she “hasn’t performed in decades.” The medley included, “Nah!,” “She’s Not Just A Pretty Face,” and “Waiter! Bring Me Water!,” “When,” “Thank You Baby!” and “Party For Two.”

Breakout star Lindsay Ell served as direct support and is slated to open at a handful of upcoming dates. Twain has provided other Nashville newcomers and promising acts the opportunity to join in on the fun. Hailey Whitters, BRELAND, Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will appear throughout the first run.

“I’m waking up dreaming after a fabulous night in Spokane!!” wrote Twain on social media following opening night. “What a gorgeous way to kick off the tour!!”

Queen of Me Tour serves as Twain’s most extensive trek to date, making 80 stops worldwide just in 2023. The show marks Twain’s first tour in nearly five years and follows her critically acclaimed residency in Sin City. To honor the start of the Queen of Me Tour, the country-pop sensation expanded her Republic Nashville debut with five new tracks. She also released re-imagined versions of “Inhale/Exhale AIR (feat. BRELAND),” “Queen of Me,” and “Giddy Up!”

QUEEN OF ME TOUR DATES:

5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #

5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #

6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +

6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>

6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~

6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~

6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =

9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/16​ London, UK The O2

9/17 London, UK The O2

9/19 ​Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/20 ​Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 ​ Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/23 ​ Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/25 ​ Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 ​ Birmingham, UK ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)