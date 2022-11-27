Marcus Mumford Teases Mumford & Sons Reunion—”The Band Isn’t Broken Up”

Singer-songwriter Marcus Mumford has been riding high since the release of his self-titled debut solo album, but the Mumford & Sons frontman recently teased more to come from the beloved indie-folk band.

Appearing on a Nov. 27 episode of NBC’s Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the artist talked about the success of his solo project and the fate of his band.

“The band isn’t broken up,” Mumford stated during the interview, setting the record straight. He continued to hint at new music from the group. “The next thing really is to get in the room with the boys in the band and start playing each other the songs we’ve written.

“I’ve got a bunch that are kind of ready to go,” he added. “And then we’ll make a record, and tour it, and get to do what we love. It’s pretty cool.”

See a clip from the interview, below.

A new Mumford & Sons album would mean the band’s fifth, their first release since the 2018 LP, Delta. When they reconvene for music making, the band will rejoin as a trio following the departure of longtime guitarist and banjo player Winston Marshall.

“On Delta, the boys are pondering ageless mysteries but ultimately realize that the search is what counts,” reads American Songwriter’s review of the band’s last release. “People will relate to the universal doubts and fears that are often stirringly evoked by the music and lyrics on Delta. Mumford & Sons know their strengths and they play to them well here, proving that too much catharsis is better than not enough.”

A similar catharsis is sought in the frontman’s solo album, which dropped this past September. An album that deals with the sexual abuse he suffered as a child, Marcus Mumford has provided an outlet to process and heal. “Some of the areas in which I was trying to make that shame go away just led to more shame for me,” Mumford shared in a past interview. “And now being able to pick those apart a little bit and, like, chip away at the layers of it is why I feel kind of free, more free than I have in a long time.”

Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns