Shania Twain Releases the ‘Royal Edition’ Deluxe Version of ‘Queen Of Me’

Iconic artist Shania Twain released Royal Edition today (April 28). The music is the deluxe version of the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s new album, Queen Of Me.

With the new deluxe version, Twain has shared five extra tracks, including two new original songs, “Bone Dry” and “Wanted Man.”

“I wrote ‘Bone Dry’ alone on the acoustic guitar and the song is about having everything in the world but still feeling empty, Twain said of “Bone Dry” in a statement. “I guess it’s about whatever you want it to be about as the listener but there is some reading between the lines with this song! I remember waking up thinking I’ve got everything I could want in the world; I should wake up super happy and feeling grateful and enthusiastic about the day.

“But the good life I have now compared to my underprivileged youth can sometimes leave me feeling impatient and impossible to satisfy. ‘Bone Dry’ is my reflection on how money, beauty, fame, and power, elements that really don’t bring genuine fulfillment. It’s the simple things in life that do for me personally. Like the joy of parenting, being in love, smelling roses, the company of animals, dreaming, creative freedom, nature. When I stay connected to these things, I’m truly happy and whole.”

Twain will be heading out on tour today, too. See the tour dates, new album tracklist, and new songs below. And check out the new album, HERE.

TRACKLISTING

1. Giddy Up!

2. Brand New

3. Waking Up Dreaming

4. Best Friend

5. Pretty Liar

6. Inhale/Exhale AIR

7. Last Day of Summer

8. Queen of Me

9. Got It Good

10. Number One

11. Not Just a Girl

12. The Hardest Stone

13. Bone Dry

14. Wanted Man

15. Inhale/Exhale AIR (feat. Breland)

16. Queen Of Me (Acoustic Version)

18. Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)

SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR DATES

4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #

5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #

6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +

6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>

6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~

6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~

6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =

9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/16​ London, UK The O2

9/19 ​Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 ​ Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/25 ​ Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 ​ Birmingham, UK ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center /

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena /

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena /

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena /

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center /

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena !

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre !

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre !

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center /

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center /

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum /

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center /

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena /

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME /

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre %

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre %

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome %

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place %

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena %

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

/ Lily Rose

! Talk

% Tenille Townes

Photo by Catherine Powell/FilmMagic