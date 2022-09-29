Shania Twain Shares Memorable Dinner with Oprah That “Went Sour” for a Moment

In a recent interview, Country legend Shania Twain talked with the host of the Table Manners podcast, singer Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie, about a memorable dinner she had with the Queen of Television, Oprah Winfrey.

The mother-and-daughter podcast is focused on food, as the name suggests, and Twain shared that the dinner with Oprah took place at a restaurant.

Despite the dinner being positive, Twain said, there was a moment where it “went sour” when the two icons began talking about religion.

“There was no room for debate, and I like to debate,” said Twain on the podcast that aired on September 27. “I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey. She’s such a smart lady.”

The 37-year-old Ware asked Twain for more info about the dinner.

“It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour. So, I said, ‘Let’s stop talking about religion!'” added Twain. “She is quite religious.”

Winfrey has interviewed Twain several times in the past and the two collaborated on the 2011 docuseries, Why Not? With Shania Twain, which ran for six episodes on Winfrey’s OWN television network. But the two did not share similar views when it came to religion, Twain says.

“I’m not religious in the sense that I’m dedicated to a religion. I’m much more of a spiritual person,” said Twain. “I would say I’m a seeker.”

She added, “Everyone always says, ‘Never talk about politics or religion.'”

Though Twain says she was open to chatting about the subject, she noted that Winfrey may not have been. “It just wasn’t debatable,” Twain says.

She added, “There was no room for debate, and I like to debate. Canadians like to debate everything. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s time to change the subject.'”

Earlier this month, Twain released a new song, “Waking Up Dreaming,”

Earlier this month, Twain released a new song, “Waking Up Dreaming,” along with an accompanying video. Read more on that new work here. The best-selling artist also recently teased some “very frank lyrics” that are set to appear on her forthcoming LP.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)