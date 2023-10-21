Adele Isn’t Ready to End Las Vegas Residency Just Yet—Extends Dates into 2024: How to Get Tickets

Just when we thought Adele was about to conclude her residency, she takes a turn. Good news for those who didn’t get a chance to see Adele’s Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency, the “Hello” singer is going to extend her grand show well into 2024.

The new dates will be the last extension for the show, which takes place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas. The residency kicked off in November 2022 and will end on June 8, 2024.

Tickets will be launched first via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan pre-sale, and registration for the newly announced dates is open now through Monday, October 23. Fans will be chosen at random once the registration window closes and a code will be sent to those lucky fans. The pre-sale for those with the access code will take place on Thursday, October 26 on Ticketmaster.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” Adele posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild, and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out, and hoarding bags of confetti. All the Simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls, and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!!

“I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It’s humanized everything I thought was scary,” she continued. “Mostly though—it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it, and that it is 100% where I belong! So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the other side soon x”

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele