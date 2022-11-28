Shania Twain Taps Elton John, Chris Martin on ‘Come On Over (Special Edition)’

Shania Twain is releasing a special edition of her blockbuster album, Come On Over – and she’s enlisted a few famous friends to help.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Come On Over, which was released on November 4, 1997, the superstar is partnering with Apple Music to release Come On Over (Special Edition). The deluxe edition adds four live recordings to the original 16-song track list.

A duet between Twain and Elton John on “You’re Still the One” recorded live in 1999 in Miami during Twain’s Winter Break special that aired on CBS, along with a live rendition of the same song with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, recorded in Las Vegas in 2022, are two of the new additions. Twain also pairs with Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers on “Party For Two,” which was captured during Twain’s appearance at Stagecoach Festival in 2017. The new edition closes with a video of Twain and Martin performing “You’re Still the One” live.

The new tracks are elevated by spatial audio, a feature on Apple Music that creates a theater-like effect to make it sound like the music is coming from all around, allowing listeners to have an immersive experience

“From Apple Music (and me!)…. with love!” Twain shares on Instagram. “I wanted to celebrate Come On Over turning 25 with a special @applemusic gift for you all – We’ve given these songs a refresh with #SpatialAudio in Dolby Atmos AND there’s a couple of special duet versions with some dear friends of mine to enjoy too.”

Since its release, Come On Over has been designated by the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest-selling studio album and the best-selling album in the U.S. by a solo female artist, selling a whopping 20 million copies to date. The album opens with “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and features hits “You’re Still the One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Love Gets Me Every Time,” and “Honey I’m Home.”

Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on February 3. She’ll then embark on the Queen of Me Tour, which kicks off on April 28 in Spokane, Washington.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage