Shania Twain Responds to Taylor Swift Beating Her Country Chart Record: “Proud of You”

Shania Twain is far from a sore “loser,” and even cheered on Taylor Swift for beating her long-running record on the country music chart.

Swift recently broke Twain’s record as the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Twain recently held the spot at 97 weeks, before Swift hit 99 weeks at No. 1 following the recent re-releases of her albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Responding to being dethroned on the chart, Twain shared a post on social media congratulating Swift for her success as the latest record holder.

“Let’s Go Girls,” wrote Twain. “Proud of you [Taylor Swift]. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are [fire] in spite of hurdles.”

Though both artists are at the top as female country artists, Garth Brooks holds the all-time record for a country artist with 169 weeks at No. 1, followed by Alabama with 125 weeks and Willie Nelson at 106.

In 2011, Swift and Twain, who have never collaborated on music, were featured in a Thelma & Louise parody for the CMT Music Awards. The pair also performed together, both dressed in complementing pink gowns, at the 2019 American Music Awards with Ciara.

Throughout the years, both artists have always spoken highly of one another with Swift recently naming Twain one of her biggest influences, writing “Learned from the best,” in a TikTok video, praising country artists who went pop.

”[Taylor]’s a singer-songwriter-performer, she does it all,” said Twain in a recent interview. “I think that the world is her oyster, she’s young and she needs to just do whatever she’s having fun at and I think everybody’s loving it.”

Photo: Shania Twain by Alex Harbaugh; Taylor Swift, courtesy of Republic Records