Shania Twain Trips and Falls On Stage Mid-Concert, Quickly Recovers

Shania Twain, the renowned country music star, fell down while on stage during her recent headline show on the Queen Of Me Tour in Chicago, Illinois. Quick on her feet, she swiftly recovered from the incident with remarkable resilience.

Videos by American Songwriter

While captivating the audience at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois, Twain encountered a mishap during her performance of “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You).”

A video was shared on TikTok showing the incident, as Twain is seen walking back and forward on stage before slipping and falling in front of the crowd. “Don’t be stupid Chicago! You know I love you!,” she went on to yell from the floor before quickly continuing her performance sitting down.

She then went on to gain her composure and performed the rest of the song like the powerhouse she is. The song is from her third studio album, Come On Over.

Twain is currently in the middle of her Queen Of Me Tour which started on April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. This global tour, which signifies her return to the stage after almost five years, is expertly orchestrated by Live Nation and is scheduled to continue until November 14th, concluding at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

As a means of promoting her newest album, Queen Of Me, it serves as Twain’s inaugural full-length release since 2017 and represents her official introduction to Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records, as her new label partner.

A noteworthy aspect of this tour is the philanthropic initiative undertaken by Twain and Live Nation. For every ticket sold, a generous donation of $1 will be contributed to SKC, Shania Kids Can.

Established in 2010 SKC is a charitable organization dedicated to facilitating positive change in the lives of children confronting crises and economic obstacles. SKC offers a comprehensive array of services designed to empower these children.

This includes personalized consultations, academic assistance, and engaging group activities. Furthermore, within the supportive and confidence-building setting of the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse, nutritious snacks and meal programs are provided to those in need. By equipping these children with essential skills to navigate and triumph over familial hardships, SKC not only improves their academic performance but also paves the way for future success in their educational endeavors.

@user47399665 Shania Twain concert was amazing! She nailed it but God doni love to see people fall! She was fine!!! ♬ original sound – Athena Grace

(Photo Credit: by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)